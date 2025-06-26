Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has broken her silence after suffering a setback in her ongoing defamation lawsuit case with gospel musician Empress Gifty.

Agradaa Speaks After Court Dismisses Application to Strike Out Empress Gifty’s Defamation Lawsuit

The Heaven Way church founder appeared at the Tema High Court with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and their security team for the second hearing on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The court dismissed an application filed by Agradaa, which sought to strike out a defamation lawsuit brought against her by Empress Gifty.

The Tema High Court also awarded a cost of GH₵6,000 to the gospel musician for what it described as undue delay caused by the televangelist’s legal team.

Empress Gifty also filed a fresh lawsuit against Agradaa, following her alleged claims that Empress Gifty was HIV positive, a statement deemed defamatory by the musician.

Agradaa speaks after application dismissal

After leaving the court premises, Agradaa took to her official TikTok page to react to the ruling and speak about her and her legal team's next move after the legal setback.

The televangelist was in high spirits as she received a rousing reaction from some of her supporters as she and her husband departed the court premises.

She claimed that the Tema High Court had instructed her and Empress Gifty's legal team to advise them on the case.

Agradaa warned that she would launch verbal attacks on the gospel musician and her husband if they continued to make disrespectful remarks about her on social media.

She said:

"If you want me to keep quiet, the judge says you should advise your client."

The televangelist also claimed that Empress Gifty and her team were intimidated by the large group of individuals who trooped to the premises to throw their support behind her after the court hearing.

She claimed that her rival and her entourage alleged that she had paid the individuals to show up at the court premises and give her a rousing reception.

The video of Agradaa speaking after her court hearing is below:

