Empress Gifty celebrated her first victory over Agradaa with her fans at the court premises on Thursday, June 26, 2025

The gospel musician beamed with a smile as she interacted with her fans and engaged in a photo session before leaving the premises

Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, addressed the media and shared more updates on the ongoing case

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty secured her first victory in her defamation lawsuit case against televangelist Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat, on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Empress Gifty celebrates with her fans after securing her first victory against Agradaa. Photo source: @ghbrain, @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

The Tema High Court dismissed Agradaa's application to strike out a defamation lawsuit filed by the gospel musician against her. The court ruled that the application lacked merit and that the case against the former priestess needed to proceed.

The court has awarded a cost of GH₵6000 to Empress Gifty for what it described as undue delay caused by Agradaa's legal team.

Subsequently, the gospel musician filed a new lawsuit against Agradaa, following her alleged claims that the Watch Me hitmaker was HIV positive, a statement deemed defamatory by the musician.

Empress celebrates with fans after legal victory

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty was spotted leaving the Tema High Court premises after securing her preliminary legal victory.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty and televangelist Agradaa. Photo source: @empress_gifty, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

The gospel musician was all smiles as she met a crowd of her supporters cheering her at the parking lot inside the court premises.

Empress Gifty expressed excitement as she took some photos and interacted with her supporters before boarding a car with her husband, Hopeson Adorye, and her manager.

Hopeson Adorye speaks after Gifty's legal victory

Speaking to the media after their court appearance, Empress Gifty's husband, Hopeson Adorye, expressed his gratitude to the supporters who converged at the court premises following their appearance.

The politician also shared that Agradaa and Empress Gifty would reappear before the Tema High Court on July 16, 2025, for the commencement of the actual defamation case.

Hopeson Adorye also expressed optimism that his wife, Empress Gifty, would secure another victory at the next court hearing and that justice would be served.

The video of Empress Gifty celebrating with her fans after her victory over Agradaa is below:

The video of Hopeson Adorye speaking after Empress Gifty's court victory is below:

Empress's celebration with fans stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lee baby commented:

"Gifty, please forgive me and take me as one of your fans. Agradaa did juju on me, but I am okay now."

Cecy said:

"Nobody is talking about the crowd Agradaa has pulled compared to Empress.🤗."

Ellaplex wrote:

"My beautiful Empress. 🔥🔥🔥Teach them what simplicity is. 🔥🔥🔥."

abukariamda1 commented:

"We give God all the praise. This is just the beginning."

Agradaa breaks her silence after Gifty's victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa broke her silence after Empress Gifty's victory in their court hearing on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The televangelist responded to the dismissal of her application and gave her own account of what happened during the court proceedings.

Agradaa also threatened to continue her verbal attacks on Empress Gifty and Hopeson Adorye if the couple did not stop attacking her on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh