Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4reall, rocked a designer suit for her birthday shoot

The ex-convict styled her classy look with GH¢9,000 Balenciaga Mules, which have become the talk of the town on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Hajia4reall's high fashion sense after popular bloggers shared her photos online

Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly called Hajia4reall, turned a year older on June 26, 2025.

This birthday has been tagged as a special one for the Move hitmaker and her family as they get to celebrate the day together after her release from prison.

Hajia4Reall rocks a stylish pantsuit and GH¢9,000 Balenciaga mules for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @hajia4reall.

Socialite Hajia4reall wore a tailored-to-fit striped pantsuit styled by award-winning Ghanaian male stylist Kevin Vincent for her birthday photoshoot.

The three-piece outfit featured a structured silhouette, a four-button front that was carefully crafted to define the shoulders and cinch the waist.

The celebrity mother wore a side-parted frontal lace blonde bob hairstyle and beautiful flawless makeup to complete her look.

The style influencer accessorised her look with gold drop earrings, designer bangles and matching fashionable rings.

She was photographed wearing a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet that proved she is a top style influencer in Ghana.

Hajia4reall shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"It’s my birthday. And today, I see myself more grounded, more mature, more intentional."

"I vow to protect this evolved version of me with everything I’ve got. Here’s to a new chapter filled with grace and purpose ❤️🙏🏽."

"To celebrate, I want to bless 33 devoted fans with a token of momo. Drop what you’re most grateful for in the comments. 💕."

Hajia4reall slays in a pantsuit

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4reall has gone viral with her beautiful outfit for her thirty-third birthday photoshoot. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kelvincentgh stated:

"Happy Birthday Mona ❤️❤️❤️."

Nanaakuaaddo stated:

"God's child, happy birthday 🎉."

Manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

"Happy birthday, Queen ❤️."

efya_nokturnal stated:

"Happy birthday to my Mona. We made it. You’re back, you’re safe, and we’re telling a new story now. One full of joy, power, and endless love. Let’s flip the script…this time, we win. 💫🖤

Victoria Lebenee stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful, more blessings to you🎁🎂🎉🎊🎈."

official_dacoster stated:

"Wishing you a new year filled with God’s grace and blessings….. you’re loved and blessed beyond measure 🎉❤️❤️."

ghdopenation stated:

Happy birthday, Queen❤️

Check out the photos below:

Hajia4reall models in a maxi dress

Ghanaian fashionista Hajia4reall looked effortlessly chic in a custom-made maxi dress and matching turban to celebrate the 2025 Eid al-Fitr celebration after her release from prison.

The fashion entrepreneur wore a heavy makeup look that blended with her flawless skin tone as she posed for the camera.

The Instagram video is below:

MC Yaa Yeboah defends Hajia4reall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MC Yaa Yeboah, who defended Hajia4reall during a live entertainment show.

This came after Hajia 4Reall was accused of working with the FBI to extradite Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat and his friends to the United States of America.

Some social media users have commented on MC Yaa Yeboah's video that UTV posted on their Instagram page.

