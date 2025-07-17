Davido has added a brand new Lamborghini Revuelto, estimated at over $600,000, to his ever-growing fleet of luxury cars

The purchase of the white Lamborghini Revuelto comes just a few weeks ahead of the Afrobeats star's white wedding in Miami

News of Davido's acquisition has excited his admirers, some of whom showered praises on him

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido, known in private life as David Adeleke, has expanded his impressive car collection with the purchase of a brand new Lamborghini Revuelto.

The luxury ride, which is white in colour, is estimated to be worth over $600,000.

The 32-year-old musician was captured on video at a luxury car dealership finalising the purchase of the high-performance vehicle.

Davido spotted buying a new Lamborghini Revuelto ahead of his white wedding in August 2025. Photo source: @davido, @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

The footage, which quickly circulated on social media, shows the artiste examining the sleek white supercar before completing the transaction.

Davido's car comes ahead of white wedding

The timing of this acquisition appears strategic, as Davido prepares for his upcoming white wedding ceremony.

Recall that Davido announced that he is having his white wedding with his long-time partner in August 2025.

In an exclusive interview with hosts Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne Tha God on the Breakfast Club programme, the celebrated Afrobeats artist said the ceremony would take place in the vibrant city of Miami.

The Miami wedding would climax the marriage ceremony, which started with a big traditional wedding in Nigeria in June 2024.

Davido married Chioma in a lavish traditional wedding in June 2024. Photo source: @lindaoikejiblog

Source: Instagram

See photos of Davido's Lamborghini Revuelto as shared by Linda Ikeji:

Davido expands fleet of luxury cars

The white Lamborghini Revuelto represents the latest addition to an already extensive collection of luxury vehicles owned by the Nigerian star.

Already, Davido owns an existing Lamborghini collection, which includes an Aventador, which was bought in 2021, a Urus, and a Huracan.

Not long ago, the musician's garage also recently welcomed a Tesla Cybertruck, which he purchased as an early birthday gift to himself ahead of his 32nd birthday celebrations.

Watch a video of Davido's Tesla below:

Reactions to Davido's new Lamborghini Revuelto

News of Davido's latest luxury car acquisition has sparked massive excitement among his admirers. Some took to the comment section to share praises for their idol. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh guided.

michael.charleson said:

"Customised Lamborghini isn't just an ordinary Lambo... David Lambo was built from scratch, that's what made it a beast, cost over 1 million dollars minus shipping.. Nobody does it better than him.. Double 001 nobody badder.. No be fairly used ooooo."

slimjoeekeledo said:

"Baba wants to open a car shop😮- Pressure!"

dutchmamba said:

"This guy get way he dey buy him own cars sha 😍."

Davido gifts $5,000 to Ghanaian TikToker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido had gifted a Ghanaian TikToker named Ananzo $5,000 for promoting his With You.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ananzo confirmed receipt of the money and said he wanted to share the blessing with needy and underprivileged persons by donating a part of it.

Many people applauded him for the kind gesture, while others hailed Davido for choosing the right person to share fame.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh