A Ghanaian man named Thomas has criticised media personality Oheneni Adazoa during a live call-in on her relationship show Sompa Nkommo.

Thomas expressed anger that Oheneni allowed his wife to make accusations against him without verifying the evidence and warned her and the station that he could take legal action

The video stirred hilarious social media reactions as Ghanaians expressed amazement that any person could take on the fiery Oheneni in such a manner

An angry man has blasted Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa after she called him on her show.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian man, identified as Thomas, expressed anger at being called to answer to certain accusations his wife had levelled against him.

He faulted Oheneni Adazoa for not asking for evidence before airing his wife’s claims unfiltered.

He said the actions of Oheneni and her station are unethical and could land them in trouble.

Thomas called on his wife to meet him in court if she had any evidence to back her claims.

“Don’t annoy me or I’ll put your station in trouble. What you’re doing is not right. If your complainant has evidence, let her meet me in court. Someone brought you a case, you didn’t ask for any evidence, and you’re airing it. I will deal with you if you don’t take care,” he said.

Sompa Nkommo, a relationship show hosted by Oheneni Adazoa on Sompa Radio/TV, is a show that solves relationship and other issues.

The TikTok video of an angry man dealing with Oheneni Adazoa is below.

The video sparked humorous reactions on social media.

Oheneni was mocked for failing to muster her usual fiery attacks on guests who challenged her.

Many recalled an instance where she angrily warned any woman who had plans to interfere in her marriage.

She said she would murder such a person.

Adazoa further emphasised that her ominous threats were spiritual rather than physical and that she would unleash "a criminal prophecy" against anyone who tries her.

"As for me, Ama Genevieve, I am marrying my husband till I die. Divorce is not in my book," she said.

Oheneni Adazoa addresses pregnancy rumours

Adazoa's comments about her marriage came on the back of viral rumours on social media that she was pregnant.

Oheneni, who had been married for more than 20 years without a child, said that she and her husband were still attempting to conceive their first child.

"We are still on it. Everyone will know when the time is right. In this life, I think everything happens in its season. No one can disrupt what has already been planned when your time comes." she said.

The TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa addressing pregnancy rumours is below.

Oheneni Adazoa featured on Al Jazeera

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohene

ni Adazoa was featured on Al Jazeera.

The broadcaster, who hosts the Sompa Nkomo show on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, opened up about the concept of her programme to the Qatari broadcaster.

She described her show as a social programme that deals with family, marital issues, and those involving the vulnerable in society.

