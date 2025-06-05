Kumasi-based Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa turned 48 years old on Thursday, June 5, 2025

To celebrate her new age, the Sompa Nkomo host shared a photo of her looking gorgeous in beautiful makeup

Her photo garnered massive reactions online as fans joined in wishing her a happy birthday

Renowned Kumasi-based TV/radio presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, known in private life as Mrs Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah a.k.a. Oheneni Ama Korankyewaa, has celebrated her birthday in style.

Oheneni Adazoa, the host of Sompa TV/FM's Sompa Nkomo, turned a year older on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Sompa FM's Oheneni Adazoa glows on her 48th birthday. Photo source: Facebook/Oheneni Adazoa

In celebration, she took to social media to share a photo. The photo showed her wearing a beautiful black and silver-coloured dress.

The Sompa Nkomo presenter looked gorgeous in her expensive-looking weave-on and makeup as she posed beside a glass-made bannister on a staircase.

Sharing the photo, Oheneni Adazoa expressed gratitude to God for adding another year to her age. Wishing herself a happy birthday, she described herself as the woman king.

"I'm + 1 today. Lord, I'm grateful. Happy birthday to me, woman king."

Later in the day, Oheneni's makeup artist, Barima Makeup Artistry, shared a slideshow showing different poses of Oheneni's birthday photos.

Oheneni Adazoa is 48 years old

While she did not mention her age in the post, YEN.com.gh has gathered that Oheneni Adazoa is 48 years old.

Sompa FM morning show host, Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye, mentioned the celebrant's age during his special birthday wish for her earlier in the day.

"Ama, we wish you well. You are growing more beautiful as you age. Now you are getting younger. She is 48 years today, " Adu Boakye said.

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa's birthday photos

The birthday images shared by Oheneni Adazoa and her makeup artist have triggered massive reactions online. Many took to the comment sections to share their best wishes.

Nancy Oteng Appiah said:

"Wow, looking so beautiful mummy🥰🥰. Happy birthday to u, may He who called u to work for Him, expand ur territory and never let the oil on ur head run dry. Indeed you are a woman king, my lady, nyame nhyira wo piiii k)si s3 wob3y3 k3se paaaa🥰😍🙏🏿."

Kaakyire K. Badu Duah said:

"It's indeed a great day to join the best wishers as you celebrate this day. The Lord's favour and continue to keep you, Obaa. Blessed Birthday to you."

Amoah Philip said:

"Happy Birthday to the remarkable Godmother who has been my polar star. Your wisdom and grace are truly admirable. Enjoy your special day, mummy!"

Scarlet Ortiz said:

"Happy super-duper birthday to you, my lovely Adazoa. May God continue to make you a blessing to us women, especially. Nyame nhyira wo bebree 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Philip Okyere said:

Wow...Happy Glorious Birthday, Great Woman of GOD. There is one thing no one can take away from you, which is ' The Kingdom of GOD suffereth violence and the violent taketh by force', you fulfil that scripture. You are forceful, determined, resilient and above all, a beautiful heart of kindness that most People don't know. May the good LORD strengthen, empower and bless you more and more. May all your feats and achievements so far be just the beginning of great and mighty things to happen. GOD richly bless you."

Sompa FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa's before and after makeup look. Photo source: @barima_makeup_artistry

Oheneni Adazoa celebrates 21st wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Oheneni Adazoa and her husband recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Oheneni opened up about their experience of being together, stating that it had not been all rosy.

Netizens who saw her video were touched and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post

