A Nigerian footballer is facing backlash after being accused of breaking marriage promises made to an Instagram influencer

The social media personality expressed her frustration and went as far as advising women to steer clear of Nigerian men

This incident adds to a growing list of off-the-pitch controversies involving Nigerian players

Instagram personality Amel Akhtar has stirred controversy online after accusing a Nigerian footballer of leading her on with empty promises about marriage and starting a family.

Though Amel never mentioned his name directly, she dropped several hints that pointed clearly to an Arsenal academy graduate.

Semi Ajayi (far right) celebrates with his Nigerian teammates after scoring at the AFCON, which was later disallowed on January 27, 2024. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Instagram influencer exposes Nigerian footballer

In a recent revelation, Amel claimed that the footballer, whom she described as a tall Nigerian international based in England, gave her the impression that they had a future together.

From discussing weddings to raising children, she believed their relationship was heading toward something serious.

However, according to her, those conversations eventually led to silence, which has left a bitter taste in her mouth about Nigerian men.

The player, she said, used his national team commitments as an excuse to avoid further communication.

Online portal GSM HQ on Instagram was quick to connect the dots, suggesting that her description matched none other than Semi Ajayi—the former Arsenal Academy graduate who last played for West Bromwich Albion.

Amel also shared screenshots of what appeared to be a WhatsApp exchange, further fuelling speculation.

In the chat, the footballer reportedly offered vague reasons for not keeping in touch, citing his busy national team schedule.

Fans react to Semi Ajayi 'jilting' Instagram influencer

The story quickly caught fire on social media, with users on Instagram chiming in with mixed reactions:

@testimoni_official commented:

“Bro, you dodged a bullet, celebrate 🍾”

@callmenonstop_ claimed:

“He saw the red flags and ran away 😂”

@ovie__07 jokingly chipped in:

“Abi u don bill am Lambo 😂”

@efugam1, on the other hand, aimed a dig at Amel:

“Attention seeker 😂”

@_900million summed up:

“Looks like she likes him so much, and his silence drove her crazy lol. She believed the stories of the future a Nigerian man sold to her 🥹😂.”

Semi Ajayi focused on football amid online drama

While the influencer’s claims dominated online conversations, Semi Ajayi remained focused on his footballing career.

The Super Eagles defender recently featured in the Unity Cup, scoring against Ghana and playing in a friendly against Russia.

Nigeria's Semi Ajayi tries to win a tackle against Simon Adingra of Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final on February 11, 2024. Photo by Visionhaus.

Following the tournament, the 31-year-old made headlines for a different reason—his transfer to Hull City, as noted by the BBC.

Ajayi signed a two-year contract with the English Championship side after leaving West Brom as a free agent.

In his first official interview with the club, Ajayi expressed excitement about the move:

“I’m really excited. I spoke to the sporting director (Jared Dublin) and head of recruitment (Martin Hodge), and they sold me on the vision of the club and the plans for this season," the towering defender said.

“The club wants to challenge at the top end of the league, and that’s where I see myself challenging. When I heard the vision, I couldn’t wait to get involved in the project."

Confident about what he brings to the table, Ajayi added:

“I feel I can bring Championship know-how, experience and leadership. I am comfortable on the ball, good in the air, and my pace is an asset.”

Nigerian footballer sacked after impregnating club boss' daughter

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Nigerian striker was sacked by his Slovenian club amid claims he impregnated the club president’s daughter.

While the official reason given was "gross misconduct", the club didn’t point to any specific breach of contract.

