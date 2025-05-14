Popular Ghanaian journalist Oheneni Adazoa has been featured on the international news platform Al Jazeera

During the interview, she opened up about her radio show, Sompa Nkomo, and its impact on society

Many Ghanaians who came across a video of the interview on social media thronged the comment section to congratulate her

A popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Oheneni Adazoa, has been featured on the international media platform Al Jazeera.

The broadcaster, who hosts the Sompa Nkomo show on Kumasi-based Sompa FM, opened up about the concept of her programme.

According to her, Sompa Nkomo is a social programme that deals with family, marital issues, and those involving the vulnerable in society.

"We sit and discuss issues that they do in the court to find solutions. I see this as a way to help society," she said.

Oheneni Adazoa started her Sompa Nkomo show about two years ago, growing it to become one of the most popular radio shows in Ghana.

Her appearance on Al Jazeera is a testament to her growing popularity and influence in the Ghanaian media landscape.

Oheneni Adazoa shares struggles with pregnancy

Despite giving hope and finding solutions for her many audiences, Oheneni Adazoa is facing a serious personal battle.

She recently opened up about her struggles to have a child after 20 years of marriage.

Speaking to Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show several months ago, Oheneni broke down in tears as she shared her struggles with infertility.

She said that she hoped God would give her a child before she left the world, adding that she never envisaged going into marriage and not having biological children.

Several months later, it was reported in the media that Oheneni Adazoa was pregnant.

However, she later announced that doctors had told her they could not find a baby in her womb after a check, despite experiencing symptoms and a bulging stomach.

Watch the video below:

Oheneni congratulated for appearing on Al Jazeera

Many Ghanaians who saw the video excerpt of Oheneni Adazoa's interview with Al Jazeera took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the interview:

@Levels Farms said:

"Wow...you carry grace as I have always been saying...your posts are always chasing people on tiktok...like you are the only one doing this job..you are the chosen one."

@hadi hamad also said:

"Piawwwwww mummy you’ve made us proud I know visionary person when I see one."

@The Serene Bi_gails commented:

"Waaaoow, go, go, go high Sofo Maame. More recognition on the way!! Very happy for you, Momzy!!"

@C.Y.N also commented:

"Wow, Ante Naa with all its popularity couldn’t reach this milestone but Osompa Paul amba ntem has. Grace comes in sizes and seasons ampa."

Oheneni Adazoa preaches in church

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa was spotted preaching in front of a congregation during a church service.

The Sompa Nkomo host also led an emotional worship song with the other members of the church.

The videos of Oheneni Adazoa preaching in church amid her pregnancy rumours triggered positive reactions on social media.

