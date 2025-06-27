A Ghanaian prophet has sparked outrage after claiming he saw a vision of gospel singer Empress Gifty's obituary and called on Ghanaians to pray for her

Social media users condemned the prophecy and accused the prophet of being a spiritual agent for Nana Agradaa

The prophecy comes amid the legal feud between the two personalities after Empress Gifty sued Nana Agradaa for defamation

A Ghanaian prophet sparked online backlash after sharing a prophecy of doom about gospel singer Empress Gifty.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the prophet claimed he saw a vision of two women holding an obituary poster of gospel singer Empress Gifty.

He said the two ladies were crying, indicating they were in mourning.

The prophet also claimed he saw RIP (rest in peace) written on the poster.

He called for intense prayers for Empress Gifty to save her from the doom he could foretell in his dream.

Ghanaians expressed outrage at the prophecy, with some accusing the prophet of being an agent of Nana Agradaa.

Empress Gifty and former priestess-turned-preacher Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, are embroiled in a social media beef and legal battle.

The Instagram video of the prophecy is below.

Nana Agradaa and Empress Gifty’s legal battle

The beef kicked off after Agradaa alleged that Empress Gifty engages in extramarital affairs to fund her lavish lifestyle.

The singer responded by filing a defamation lawsuit at the Tema High Court, seeking GH₵ 20 million in damages.

Despite the looming legal battle, Nana Agradaa continued to attack Empress Gifty on social media, even dragging her late mother into the beef.

On June 11, 2025, the case commenced, with Nana Agradaa’s legal team filing a motion for the defamation lawsuit to be dismissed.

The judge adjourned the case till June 26, when the preacher was ordered to pay Empress Gifty GH₵ 6,000 in costs.

Following the ruling, Empress Gifty filed a second defamation lawsuit against Nana Agradaa for claiming she had HIV.

Empress Gifty’s lawyer explained her second lawsuit in the Facebook video below.

Ghanaians react to doom prophecy on Empress

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions of Ghanaians to the prophecy of doom about Empress Gifty.

ghanaian.duchess said:

"People will come and insult this man instead of praying that the vision doesn’t come to pass."

akosua_becklyn_ commented:

"If you dream that someone is dead, it means long life….She will live long🙏Nyame nti nothing will happen to her"

dwaaben_serwaa wrote:

"She is covered by the holy blood of Jesus, AMENNNNN"

ladi.marvelous said:

"Agradaa’s Godfather, we hear you, wai. GIFTY is covered by the blood of Jesus Amen 🙏🙏🙏"

aben.a798 wrote:

"I said this in my mind that Agradaa will work spiritually to attack Gifty if she sees herself losing the case because Agra will not understand for Gifty or Adorye to chop her money for free. May God protect Gifty."

luckilyamokwaw commented:

"Nothing will happen to Gifty; long live Gifty."

Empress Gifty buys shoes for husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty bought a pair of new designer shoes for her husband, Hopeson Adorye, as a gift.

Adorye flaunted the pair of classic black business casual shoes on social media, which the singer purchased during her recent trip to Europe.

Fans on social media reacted with claims that the shoes were ‘fake’, as the brand name in Adorye’s video appeared to read Zaba instead of Zara.

