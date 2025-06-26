Gospel singer Empress Gifty secured a preliminary court victory after the Tema High Court rejected Nana Agradaa’s application to dismiss her GH₵ 20 million defamation lawsuit

The court ruled on Thursday, June 26, 2025, that the application lacked merit and ordered Agradaa to pay GH₵ 6,000 in costs to Gifty.

Empress Gifty sued Nana Agradaa for defamation over claims that she had multiple extramarital affairs to fund her lavish lifestyle

Gospel singer Empress Gifty secured a preliminary victory in her court case against televangelist Nana Agradaa after an application for the case to be thrown out was denied.

The Tema High Court, sitting on Thursday, June 26, 2025, ruled that the application lacked merit and that the preacher had a case to answer.

She was also ordered to pay GH₵ 6,000 in costs to the singer.

Empress Gifty filed a GH₵ 20 million defamation case for numerous allegations levelled against her by the Heaven Way Chapel founder.

During their first court date on June 11, Nana Agradaa’s lawyers filed a motion for the case to be dismissed.

The judge adjourned the case to June 26 for a ruling to be made on the application.

With the application to dismiss now settled, the substantive court case is set to be heard in subsequent weeks.

Agradaa and Empress Gifty battle in court

Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty, and Nana Agradaa commenced their legal battle on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, when the first hearing in their GH₵ 20 million case was held.

Empress Gifty sued the preacher for defamation after she accused her of having multiple affairs despite being married.

Agradaa claimed the affairs were a means to raise money to finance her lavish lifestyle.

The award winning gospel singer dragged the matter to court, arguing she suffered irreparable harm due to Agradaa’s allegations.

Despite the case being in court, Nana Agradaa has shown little signs of slowing down her attacks on Empress Gifty.

In recent weeks, she has levelled more accusations against her and even dragged her late mother into their beef.

Following the latest court hearing, Empress Gifty’s lawyer explained their next moves.

Despite the negative outcome, Nana Agradaa was seen in a TikTok video after the hearing with a smile on her face, indicating the battle is far from over.

Reactions to Agradaa's round-one defeat by Empress

Social media users reacted to the news of Empress Gifty securing a win against Nana Agradaa.

I’m Abena…Mummy’s favorite 🥰 said:

"Better! This woman will learn sense"

MRS..P wrote:

"What at all are we dragging 😕?"

ClassPee Della Russel commented:

“She should go and do a video to explain ”

