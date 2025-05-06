Deborah Seyram Adablah, in a social media post, spoke after she was jailed for 45 days over her contempt case

The controversial socialite bid farewell to her numerous followers and assured them that she would be back from prison sooner rather than later

Deborah Seyram Adablah's remarks come a day after the High Court issued a bench warrant for her arrest

Controversial social media personality Deborah Seyram Adablah, who went viral for her failed affair with a former bank CFO, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, has broken her silence after being handed a 45-day jail term.

Shortly after the news of her sentencing emerged, the socialite took to her official TikTok page to bid farewell to her numerous followers before starting her prison sentence. She also assured them that she would be back sooner rather than later.

She shared a photo with the caption:

“I will be back.”

Deborah Seyram Adablah’s response to the bench warrant

Deborah Seyram Adablah‘s remarks came after she was sentenced to a 45-day jail term by a judge on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The Accra High Court had earlier issued a bench warrant for her arrest over contempt charges on Monday, May 5, 2025.

The court's decision to order the socialite’s arrest followed the playing of two videos in open court, which appeared to show Adablah making disparaging remarks about the judge's handling of the case.

The bench warrant garnered a response from Seyram Adablah, who argued that its execution was wrongfully done. She appeared unfazed as she shared her frustrations with the two judges on her case, Judges Olivia Obeng Owusu and John Bosco Nabarese.

In a viral video message shared on social media, Deborah Seyram Adablah expressed her intent to comply with the High Court’s decision and turn herself in to the police.

She also made a heartfelt appeal to the Ghana Police Service, pleading for them to give her humane treatment if they decided to act on the court-issued warrant.

Seyram Adablah’s lawsuit against her ex-lover

Deborah Seyram Adablah‘s latest legal troubles stemmed from a lawsuit she filed against her former boss and bank executive, Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, with whom she was involved in a secret affair during her years as a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel member in 2023.

The scandal from the lawsuit resulted in Mr Nimako being fired from his position by his employers, whose reputation was dragged through the mud.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff alleged that her former lover promised to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years in a luxurious apartment, and provide a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000.

Deborah also alleged that Mr Ernest Nimako promised to tie the knot with her after divorcing his wife and offered her a huge sum of money to start a profitable business.

However, their secret affair deteriorated a year later when the former bank executive reclaimed his car gift and stopped paying the money he had allegedly agreed to provide for his lover’s accommodation.

On Tuesday, November 28, 2024, the court ruled in favour of Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako, stating that Seyram Adablah’s case lacked merit. The court also agreed that no substantive issue was raised by Deborah Seyram Adablah in her suit.

