Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late comic actor C Confion, got many people admiring her funny side

She showed off her beautiful look while lip-syncing to one of the viral audios of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa

The video got many people laughing, while others talked about how beautiful Sandra looked in her casual wear

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, turned many heads online when she shared a lovely video showing off her beautiful look.

Sandra shows off her comic side

Sandra, in a video on her TikTok account, flaunted her beautiful look while showing her comic side by lip-syncing to the viral video TikTok sound of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

The sound had to do with one of Nana Agradaa's preaching at her church, Heaven Way Chapel International Ministries, where she showered herself with compliments.

For her casual look, she wore a pair of fitted grey leggings that accentuated her fine curves. She paired the leggings with a multicoloured horizontally patterned sleeveless tube top.

C Confion's girlfriend styled her look by wearing a gold layered necklace where the lower chain had a key as its emblem.

Sandra showed that she was a lover of jewellery as she wore gold bangles on one wrist and a set of coloured beads on the other.

Since it was sunny, she wore dark-framed sunglasses, which also added a great touch to her casual wear. The only makeup product she wore was lip gloss, as she wore her bare face.

Reactions to Sandra's comic video

Sandra's TikTok followers thronged the comment section to talk about how beautiful she looked in the video. They complimented her with lovely words.

One person also advised Sandra to dress decently if she wanted to find a new lover, and that same person prayed for her to fall in love again.

Others were also concerned about her well-being since C Confion passed and prayed for strength for her.

Sandra, using Nana Agradaa's viral audio in her TikTok video, got many people laughing hard in the comment section as well.

The reactions of social media users to the lovely video Sandra shared on TikTok are below:

Afiah ❤️😍 ODO 💕✨️🥰 said:

"When are u going to live Godmother?"

Abenatundra said:

"May the peace of apostle be with you 🙏."

Akosua diamond said:

"My beautiful."

akuagh said:

"May God bless you to have a husband but dress well."

C Confion’s father and Sandra dance at an event

YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Adwoa Diamond, partner of the late comic actor C Confion, was seen dancing joyfully with C Confion’s father at a recent event.

In a touching video from the occasion, the two shared smiles and sang along to classic Ghanaian tunes played by the DJ.

The heartwarming moment moved many Ghanaians, who praised the strong bond Sandra continues to share with the late actor’s family. Many loved the fact that she was still cordial with her late boyfriend's family.

