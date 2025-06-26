Gospel singer Empress Gifty was joyful as she made an appearance at the Tema High Court on June 26, 2025

A fan dressed in a yellow shirt and trousers shielded her with an umbrella while others chanted and praised her

Some people admired Empress Gifty's beauty, while others opined that her welcome to the court was too much

Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty was in high spirits as she made another court appearance after filing her defamation lawsuit against controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

Empress Gifty arrives at the Tema High Court with a major welcome for the case she filed against Nana Agradaa. Image Credit: @empress_gifty, @gossip24tv and @originalagradaa/TikTok

Empress Gifty welcomed at court appearance

In a trending video on social media, Empress Gifty was given a royal welcome when she made an appearance at the Tema High Court on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

One lady dressed in a pair of trousers and a yellow branded top shielded the gospel singer with a giant red and black polka dotted umbrella.

Another older man dressed in black heaped praises on her and showered her with lovely words while making hand gestures.

The Watch Me crooner was touched by the gesture as she smiled and acknowledged the love she was shown by her fans as she appeared before the court once again.

The purpose of Empress Gifty's court appearance is to settle the matter she has with controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

The gospel singer filed a defamation lawsuit against the Heaven Way Chapel International overseer, accusing her of making false claims about her on social media.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's court appearance

Empress Gifty's fans talked about how beautiful she looked for her court appearance. She wore a long frontal lace wig that was parted on the side. Her hair hung across her back and on her side.

The talented gospel singer's makeup was heavy and highlighted her facial features to perfection. She wore a coloured short-sleeved shirt and a pair of black leather skirt with a cut in the front showing off her fine legs.

She completed her look by wearing a black pair of heel sandals that showed off her beautiful skin and feet.

Others also shared their honest opinions on the love shown to Empress Gifty. While some loved the gesture, others felt it was a bit much for a court appearance.

The opinions of social media users on Empress Gifty's welcome at the Tema High Court are below:

cecil4christ said:

"Aww beautiful people. God fight for Empress."

adwoaamponsahyeboah said:

"Ey3 asem oo."

comfortrich2012 said:

"Class 😍."

Empress Gifty sues Agradaa over defamation as the gospel singer and the evangelist's feud continues to boil over. Image Credit: @angelasiamah, @empress_gifty/Instagram and @originalagradaa

