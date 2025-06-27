Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez have gone viral with their lavish multi-day wedding celebrations

Over 200 celebrity guests are expected to attend the wedding, which will unfold over three days across multiple venues

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding photos and videos circulating online

The union of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and renowned journalist Lauren Sánchez in the romantic city of Venice has been hailed as the "wedding of the century."

This extraordinary event, capturing the attention of the world, was characterised by its lavishness, a star-studded guest list, and a whirlwind of controversies.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Enchanting Venice Wedding: An Opulent Celebration Worth $50 Million

Spanning from June 26 to 28, 2025, this extravagant three-day celebration is estimated to have cost between $46.5 million and $50 million.

This staggering amount encompassed luxurious accommodations, private jet charters, elegant water taxis, and a series of elaborate events that delighted every attendee.

The festivities kicked off with an unforgettable foam party aboard Bezos's breathtaking $500 million superyacht, Koru.

This magical start transitioned into a glamorous Great Gatsby-themed soirée and culminated in a captivating masquerade ball, setting a tone of splendour throughout the entire celebration.

The poignant main ceremony took place on the picturesque San Giorgio Maggiore island, directly across from the iconic St. Mark's Square.

Guests were treated to an enchanting performance by Matteo Bocelli, whose angelic voice filled the air as Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, exchanged their vows in a private setting surrounded by loved ones.

Lauren Sánchez rocks 27 outfits for her wedding

Lauren Sánchez made a striking fashion statement, showcasing a staggering 27 different outfits throughout the celebration.

Her bridal gown, a beautiful creation by Dolce & Gabbana, was selected with the refined eye of Anna Wintour, reflecting the deep friendship between the two.

In addition to her bridal wear, Sánchez dazzled in pre-wedding ensembles featuring exquisite designs from Schiaparelli, Alaïa, and Alexander McQueen, each outfit highlighting her impeccable taste.

Oprah Winfrey attends Jeff Bezos's wedding

The guest list read like a who's who of Hollywood and global royalty, featuring the likes of Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, the queen of Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, and reality stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian, alongside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, as well as Domenico Dolce himself from Dolce & Gabbana.

They were joined by an exclusive party of 200 to 250 celebrated individuals, all gathered to witness this momentous occasion.

The wedding unfolded at some of Venice's most historic and breathtaking sites, including the stunning Madonna dell'Orto church and the majestic Venetian Arsenal.

Due to the size of Bezos's impressive yacht, it was anchored in the Arsenale area, as stringent regulations prevent large vessels from being near the bustling Grand Canal.

This private choice only added to the allure of a wedding that will be remembered for years to come.

Lauren Sánchez sends a message to her critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the girlfriend of billionaire Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon, who has responded to criticism with a mysterious statement.

Lauren Sanchez's attire during President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this year drew criticism.

The mysterious remark she posted on her official Instagram profile has sparked reactions from many of her fans.

