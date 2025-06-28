Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi has warned Ghanaian men against marrying women who have pierced different parts of their bodies

He also stated Ghanaian men should avoid women who frequently go the nightclubs to party everyday

Some social media users have commented on Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi's viral video that he posted on X

Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi, the leader of the House of Jacob Chapel in Kumasi, Ghana, has sparked significant public debate due to his controversial remarks during a recent sermon.

He advised men against marrying women who frequently visit nightclubs or adorn themselves with multiple earrings, claiming such choices reflect poor character and questionable marriage suitability.

In his impassioned sermon, attended by a congregation eager to hear his views on modern relationships, Apostle Gyebi firmly stated,

“Never marry a woman who goes to a nightclub, whether currently or in the past, unless she has made a substantial change in her lifestyle.”

“If you commit to marrying a lady who either currently attends or has a history of going to nightclubs, then you are a fool. You are just as misguided as she is."

"Not everything that occurs in nightclubs is known to everyone; some women are exploited in ways that are both shameful and dangerous. Can you truly commit to a woman who has been exposed to that environment?”

Pastor blasts women who wear multiple earrings

Furthermore, Apostle Gyebi directed his criticism toward women who choose to wear multiple ear piercings.

He argued that such adornments symbolise a lack of respect for traditional values and can impede effective communication.

“Any serious man seeking a wife would hesitate to pursue a woman adorned with numerous earrings that literally cover her ears."

“This physical choice suggests that when you speak to her, your words merely hit the earrings and bounce back, indicating she may not genuinely listen or heed advice.”

“Our mothers wore just a single earring throughout their lives. When spoken to, they listened and responded respectfully."

The sermon, which has since gone viral on social media platforms, ignited intense discussions about morality, evolving fashion choices, and the church's role in shaping societal values regarding relationships.

While some supporters praised Apostle Gyebi for upholding traditional Christian teachings and calling for moral clarity, critics have condemned his comments as stigmatising and unjustly targeting women based on their personal choices regarding lifestyle and appearance.

The X video is below:

Pastor Love talks about pastoral duties

Pastor Love Kweku Hammond, the former husband of renowned Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy, has shared his insights into the tribulations faced by those in pastoral ministry.

During an engaging interview with popular Ghanaian media personality Kwaku Manu, which circulated widely on social media on June 24, 2025, Pastor Love candidly spoke about the relentless scrutiny that men of God often endure.

He emphasised that this stigma not only impacts the perception of their leadership but also limits their freedom of expression.

Expressing his deep frustrations, Pastor Love lamented,

“I have faced numerous challenges in this role. The demands are incredibly taxing, and at times, I find myself fervently praying to God that none of my children should ever pursue a career in pastorship. It is a profession fraught with sorrow and, at times, overwhelming depression.”

The YouTube video is below:

Apostle Daniel Atta prays for Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Apostle Daniel Atta Gyebi who asked Ghanaians to pray for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The preacher says that he witnessed his opponents shooting an arrow spiritually at the Asantehene.

Afterwards, the pastor from Ghana gathered his congregation in Krofrom in prayer against any impending devastation.

