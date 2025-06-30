Ghanaian prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah warned deceased pastor Reverend Major to cease talking about him amid a bitter feud between the two men of God

Adom Kyei-Duah's warnings resurfaced in an old video following the tragic death of the Oyerepa TV Daakye Hemaa Reality show host from alleged food poisoning

News of Reverend Major's death has sparked sad reactions from Ghanaians, especially in light of his own resurfaced videos alleging that his life was under threat

An old video of Ghanaian prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah warning the late Reverend Major, has surfaced on social media.

Reverend Major, the host of the popular Oyerepa Daakye Hemaa Reality TV show, was reported dead on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Oyerepa TV confirmed the tragic news on Sunday, June 29, with a minute’s silence observed in his honour.

Adom Kyei-Duah warned Reverend Major

Before his death, Reverend Major was engaged in a heated feud with several Ghanaian men of God, whom he routinely criticised.

He accused these pastors, including Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, whose church is also known as the Philadelphia Movement, of spreading false Christian doctrines.

This sparked a feud between the two preachers, during which Reverend Major claimed that he had collapsed a branch of the Believers' Worship Centre based in Obuasi.

Adom Kyei-Duah hit back and warned Reverend Major of spiritual consequences if he did not cease beefing with him.

“I heard a certain pastor claiming he destroyed my church branch at Obuasi. Keep running your mouth - I will show you real power! Can you destroy my church? This is your last warning,” the preacher stated.

The Philadelphia Movement leader also called on his church members in Obuasi to speak up and debunk the claims from his opposing pastor.

He concluded by saying that if the pastor wanted to chase social media clout, he should leave him out of it or his thinking would be 'reset'.

“What is that pastor called? Prophet Major? The next time you speak about me, I will descend on you. If your brain doesn't work, I'll correct it for you. If you want to misbehave on social media to chase clout, don't bring it on me. I'm going to show you where power lies!” he fumed.

The YouTube video of Adom Kyei-Duah warning Prophet Major is below.

How did Reverend Major pass away?

Currently, no cause of death has been officially announced, but Ghanaian man of God, Isaac Owusu Bempah, claimed that his colleague had died as a result of food poisoning.

News of Reverend Major’s death stirred sadness, with many taking to social media to mourn the TV show host. The TikTok video of Owusu Bempah's remarks is below.

Reverend Major speaks about threats on his life

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Reverend Major claimed that he was facing some spiritual threats on his life.

Speaking in a resurfaced video, he said that he had taken the issue with some Ghanaian men of God to court to no avail.

The video sparked reactions from netizens, who lamented that authorities failed to take action despite his emotional appeal.

