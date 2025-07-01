Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's first daughter, Cherissa, turned 15 years old on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The SM boss eulogised his daughter with beautiful photos and an emotional letter to celebrate her milestone

Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa received a flurry of birthday messages from Ghanaians, including some celebs

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's eldest child, Cherissa, celebrated her 15th birthday on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Shatta Wale pens an emotional letter to celebrate his daughter Cherissa’s 15th birthday and shares photos. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah

To mark his beautiful daughter's latest milestone and growth, the SM boss has taken to his official Instagram page to share lovely photos of her from her pre-birthday photoshoot session.

In two of the four photos, Cherissa looked glamorous as she wore a beautiful Butterfly Ruffle Maxi Dress from Fashion Nova, accompanied by heavy makeup, while posing like a model inside Shatta Wale's recently acquired $2.5 million mansion at Trassaco Valley Estates in East Legon, Accra.

Other photos showed the dancehall musician's daughter wearing another beautiful dress as she posed in the parking lot on the premises of the mansion. She also posed for photos inside her father's luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Shatta Wale accompanied the photos with a lengthy emotional letter to Cherissa to mark her 15th birthday celebration.

Shatta Wale with his children, Majesty and Cherissa. Photo source: @shattawalenima

He wished her a happy birthday and expressed his pride in seeing his daughter mature from a little girl to a teenager with good behavioural qualities.

Shatta Wale also recounted how his daughter Cherissa had been the key factor behind his drive to strive for more in life and accumulate vast wealth for her future.

"Happy 15th Birthday, My Beautiful Daughter Cherissa 💜. Today, I celebrate not only the day you were born but also the incredible light you’ve brought into my life ever since. Watching you grow into the intelligent, strong, kind-hearted young woman you are becoming has been my life’s greatest blessing."

"You are the reason I wake up every day and push harder, dream bigger, and work tirelessly. Every sacrifice I make, every long hour, every challenge I face—it’s all for you. I am building this empire not just for me, but for us. For your future. For your dreams. For your freedom to live a life full of choices, power, and purpose."

"I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You inspire me more than you’ll ever know. You make all the hard days worth it and all the good days even brighter. Never forget how special you are, how capable you are, and how much you mean to me."

"Keep being the amazing soul that you are, and never stop believing in yourself. The world is lucky to have you—and so am I. With all my love, Your Dad, Shatta Wale. 👑💜"

The emotional letter to Cherissa on her 15th birthday triggered a flurry of birthday messages from Ghanaians, including celebrities, in the comment section of his social media post.

Below is Shatta Wale's social media post:

Birthday wishes pour in Shatta Wale's daughter

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

she_loves_stonebwoyb commented:

"Happy birthday, my beautiful Goddaughter. Thank you so much, Jnr. God bless you for everything. That’s all I can say for now. We love you, girl.❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ohemaawoyeje said:

"Happy birthday, melanin SM princess. ❤️."

nyame_abasa_homeused_furniture wrote:

"Standing in front of ur dad RR is a different feeling."

yrn_flanka commented:

"A wealthy man’s daughter. Happy birthday."

