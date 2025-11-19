Captain Smart's mother celebrated her 67th birthday on Tuesday, November 18, 2025

In a video, the Onua Maakye presenter made a rare public appearance with his mother

Footage of Captain Smart and his mother's outing on the latter's birthday has triggered reactions

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, made a rare public appearance with his mother, Madam Agnes, as she celebrated her 67th birthday on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

To mark his mother's special milestone, the veteran broadcaster eulogised her with an emotional message live on his Onua Maakye show.

Captain Smart almost broke down in tears as he recounted his mother's challenges and the support he received from her during many difficult times in his life.

Captain Smart appears in public with mother

In a TikTok video shared by video editor and content creator Samuel Fabiano Tech on Tuesday, November 18, Captain Smart took his mother, Madam Agnes, out for a fun-filled private celebration.

In the video, the Onua TV presenter was seen arriving at a plush residence with his mother in a 2024-registered black Lincoln Navigator SUV.

After their arrival, Captain Smart immediately got down from the vehicle and opened the doors for his mother.

As his mother alighted from the car, the veteran broadcaster, sporting a red short-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and sneakers, slept on the floor to show his appreciation to her.

Madam Agnes, looking beautiful in a white dress, beamed with a smile as she laid her hands on Captain Smart to bless him. She later participated in a birthday celebration photo shoot.

Captain Smart's appearance with mother stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Frederickmensah57 commented:

"This is what every man must do for his mother, not wife."

Zaly Rhans said:

"Wow, Captain Smart looks exactly like his mom."

Cobi1gh remarked:

"Mother is blood and father is spirit. Without blood, the spirit can never be alive. A mother's love is unconditional love."

Churchhills Chickichaacha wrote:

"He resembles the mother paaa o. Mummy, grow old and grow Gold."

