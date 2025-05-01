Maali, the newest baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, melted hearts when she took to TIkTok to share a dance video

In the dance video, she was spotted dancing with the dancehall musician's first child, Cherissa, who is from the dancehall musician's first baby mama

Many people hailed Maali as a great mother as they spoke about the beautiful bond she shared with Shatta Wale's children

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali and his first daughter Cherissa from his first baby mama melted hearts when they bonded in a video.

Maali and Cherissa's dance video

Maali took to her TikTok account to share a heartwarming moment with one of Shatta Wale's children, Cherissa.

In the video, they displayed fire dance moves to his Dem Possess song while singing the song word for word.

Maali rocked a fitted gym wear while Cherissa rocked a cropped top and a pair of leggings.

In the caption, Maali, who recently had Shatta Wale's third child Queen Money, excitedly referred to Cherissa as her bestie as she introduced her to her TikTok follwoers.

"Y’all meet my bestie 🥰❤️#Cherissa," Maali

Shatta Wale's reaction to the video

Shatta Wale took to the comment section of the adorable video to share his reaction to the video. He left a sweet message calling Maali and Cherissa his sweet angels.

"My pretty Angels 🥰," Shatta Wale wrote in the comments.

Maali and Cherissa dancing

Reactions to Maali and Cherissa's video

The video melted the hearts of many social media users as they talked about the beautiful bond between Maali and Cherissa.

Ghanaians hailed Maali for being a great stepmother to Shatta Wale's first child and for loving her as one of her own.

Others also highlighted the fact that Cherissa looked all grown up as they recounted her childhood in the comment section.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the viral video of Cherissa and Maali dancing to Shatta Wale's song:

💙Daalu ❤️ said:

"Wow Charissa is all grown up now 🥰mom and daughter"

OMAR_001 🦅 said:

"The Queen of the house and the first Princess 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️"

Knii Bastos said:

"Cherissa is growing"

Celebrity Teacher said:

"Shatta Wale’s daughter Cherissa that Aww Sarkodie abort his own"

Shattabwoy muzikgh said:

"Cherissa beauty girl Maali with the step mom vibes 🥰

Isaac Rockson said:

"This woman likes Shatta's children more than herself, that’s is good mother 🥰🥰."

Pictures of Maali, Shatta Wale and their baby

Shatta Wale shows off a fresh look

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning dancehall star Shatta Wale caught the attention of fans with a striking new look in a recent video shared online.

The musician showed off his neatly styled dreadlocks enhanced with natural extensions and a clean haircut. While singing along to his 2018 banger Thunder Fire, Shatta Wale radiated charisma, much to the delight of fans.

The lovely video drew the attention of many admirers, flooding the comments to gush over his clean and stylish appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh