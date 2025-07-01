Ghanaian media personality Abdul Karim Tanko, popularly known as Nana Romeo, has claimed that Kwaku Manu isn't a celebrity

In a trending video, he explained the term celebrity and gave the names of people who should be called celebrities in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Nana Romeo's trending video that Zionfelix posted on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Abdul Karim Tanko, popularly known as Nana Romeo, has made a bold statement in an exclusive interview with blogger Zionfelix.

He asserted that Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu does not merit the title of "celebrity." Additionally, Nana Romeo questioned the celebrity status of renowned actress Lydia Forson, who has gained fame through her numerous roles in productions by acclaimed filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

In his remarks, the radio personality Nana Romeo emphasised that while Ghana has a multitude of stars, the true number of individuals who can be classified as celebrities is quite limited. He stated,

"In Ghana, we don’t have more than twenty celebrities. The term 'celebrity' carries significant weight; it goes beyond mere popularity. A celebrity is someone whose life serves as a model for others and has a real impact on society."

Nana Romeo says Kwaku Manu isn't a celebrity

He went on to illustrate his point by citing Dr. Osei Kwame Despite as an exemplary figure in the entertainment industry, highlighting his long-standing presence and his commitment to creating job opportunities for numerous young people in Ghana.

Among others, he recognised artists like Sarkodie, regarded as one of Africa's biggest music stars, and Shatta Wale, noting his dual role as a musician and businessman, as fitting examples of celebrities.

Nana Romeo further questioned why Lydia Forson is often mentioned alongside other recognised celebrities like Jackie Appiah and Yvonne Nelson, suggesting that while Lil Win holds the status of a celebrity, Kwaku Manu, despite his popularity, does not.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Richmangh stated:

"Who is a celebrity?? A famous person, especially in entertainment or sport."

Felicia Donkor 777 stated:

"Point of correction, Kwame Dispite is a businessman man not a celebrity. Please, for the fact that you work for doesn't make him one, and there are more than 20 celebrities in gh pls."

Aframoa stated:

"Another celebrity we can talk about is Azuma Nelson."

zeboy64 stated:

"A celebrity is a popular person simple. But there are levels to it simple."

The_boss_mc_ stated:

I’m sorry but nana Romeo is comparing apples to oranges, the dictionary definition for who a celebrity is, is way different from what he just said.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Romeo joins Okay FM

Former Accra FM presenter Nana Romeo has officially begun his journey with Despite Media on June 2, 2025.

He succeeded the esteemed media personality and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority as the new host of the popular radio program "Ekwanso Dwoodwoo" on Okay FM.

He looked dapper in a stylish two-piece ensemble complemented by high-quality black shoes, and he made a striking impression as he took on this new role in the media landscape.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Romeo talks about Dada KD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about renowned highlife Dada Kwaku Duah, also known as Dada KD, who passed away on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The long-time manager of Ghanaian artist Dada Kwaku Duah verified the information to popular blogger Felix Adomako.

Nana Romeo shared facts about the circumstances of his death in a viral video on Instagram.

