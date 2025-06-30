Wode Maya is trending in the wake of his recent comments about Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah and Asantes

This comes after he called out Okatakyie Afrifa regarding some claims the latter made about him

Social media users who commented on the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Wode Maya

Popular Ghanaian vlogger Wode Maya has stirred controversy following a series of tweets he made in the aftermath of the King of Eswatini, King Mswati's, visit to Ghana.

After attending the royal banquet hosted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in honour of King Mswati III, the celebrated internet personality took to social media to address a series of allegations levelled against him recently.

First, he questioned a statement made by Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah on his show, For The Records, trying to infer that he insulted Asantes, yet was welcomed in Manhyia when he attended the banquet.

In responding to that allegation, he reposted a video shared by an X user and posed a question to his followers on when he insulted Asantes.

He then expressed readiness to support Okatakyie Afrifa earn enough revenue without having to solicit support from his viewers.

"Big man, @ForTheRecordsGh, feel free to reach out. Let me show you how to make proper money without asking your audience to donate stars to create more content," he wrote.

Wode Maya then, in another tweet, went on to make an audacious claim, saying no blogger dedicated to promoting Asanteman has done so more effectively than him, adding that those bloggers all wished to be like him.

"I rarely brag, but today I have to! No Asante blogger or vlogger has showcased the rich Asante culture and the beauty of Kumasi more than Wode Maya. @wode_maya Let’s be real! Deep down, you all wish to be like Wode Maya. Siaaaaaasem!"

At the time of writing, the post by Wode Maya had generated a lot of reactions.

His posts are below:

Reactions to Wode Maya blasting Okatakyie Afrifa

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the comments by Wode Maya.

@KSnetne stated:

"Oh bro, ask again oo? If there is one thing I have realized in life, it’s that some people hate to see others excel and attain success. They try everything possible to taint your name out of envy, but God no go shame us. You will go higher. Live long and prosper in good health."

@Willie_JP replied:

"Wode Maya. Leave these clout chasers. You don’t even have to respond. Your followers know you."

@MTwumz_ stated:

"Nobody in Ashanti sows a seed of discord in Ghana more than you do. Asantes were selling Northerners as slaves—Wode Maya. What was your motive behind this narrative?"

Kwaku Manu slams Okatakyie over wealth allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu has levelled allegations against Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah on his show.

The actor said the former Angel FM presenter built his media empire with funds he secured from a woman and the NPP.

The Kumawood actor stated that he was not intimidated by Okatakyie and called him out for the alleged manipulation.

