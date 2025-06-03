Radio personality Nana Romeo has caused a stir after he sounded like Abeiku Santana on national radio in a video

The new host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Okay FM was welcomed by Kennedy Osei as he started work on June 1, 2025

Some social media users commented on Nana Romeo's first presentation on Okay FM after the video surfaced online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Abdul Karim, popularly called Nana Romeo, officially started working at Despite Media on June 2, 2025.

The former Accra FM presenter replaced the award-winning media personality and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority as the new host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Okay FM.

Nana Romeo wows Ghanaians with his presentation on Okay FM. Photo credit: @okayfm.

Source: Instagram

The multilingual radio presenter looked dashing in a stylish two-piece ensemble and completed his look with quality black shoes.

Nana Romeo replaces Abeiku Santana at Okay FM

The new host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo Nana Romeo has won over Ghanaians after his first presentation on Okay FM. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kojo. Affar stated:

"Eloquent Man Romeo, Well done ✌️."

Samken_ansong stated:

"He speaks so well, almost sounds like Abeiku."

majority_major stated:

"This is BIG Nana Romeo. But where is Santana now?"

jason_jordan_23 stated:

"He sounds like Abeiku Santana, I'm sure he learnt a lot from him."

paul_agyapong1 stated:

"Voice sounding like Abeiku wow😍."

internationalffande stated:

"Only a Ghanaian will be happy to be working at a local radio station instead of doing the same thing he’s doing on YouTube 😢😢 and make even more."

Gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"A dream come true. Congratulations @nanaromeowelewele 💙💙💙👏."

The Instagram video is below:

Kennedy Osei and Fada Dickson support Nana Romeo

General manager and managing manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei Esq. and Fada Dickson were present to officially welcome Nana Romeo on his first day at work.

Some entertainment pundits and famous bloggers were spotted at the studio to cheer him on and cut the congratulatory cake.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Romeo interviews Praye Tiatia on Okay FM

Okay FM presenter Nana Romeo spoke to popular Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia about fatherhood and life as a celebrity.

The father of twins disclosed that his wife had multiple miscarriages before she was able to conceive and carry their lovely babies.

Praye Tiatia held back his tears as he disclosed that they lost an eight-month pregnancy that made them lose all hope.

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Romeo interviews Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Romeo, who interviewed GHOne morning show host Serwaa Amihere on his show.

Ghanaian media star Serwaa Amihere said that she gets angry easily. She talked about how she has managed her irritability ever since she rose to fame in Ghana.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching the video on Nana Romeo's Instagram page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh