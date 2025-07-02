President John Dramani Mahama has received praise from Ghanaians after he honoured senior citizens at an event

Legendary musicians, sportsmen, politicians, and civil workers were spotted at the first of its kind event in Ghana

Many social media users have commented on the beautiful photos that are circulating on Instagram

On July 1, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama warmly welcomed senior citizens to a special luncheon at the Presidential Villa in Accra, coinciding with the celebration of Republic Day.

This event served as a heartfelt tribute to the invaluable contributions of older Ghanaians to national development, aiming to reinforce the respect and dignity owed to this vital demographic.

Daddy Lumba attends luncheon on July 1

Among the distinguished guests were legendary Ghanaian musician Charles K. Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, as well as prominent businessmen, including Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, and Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

Their presence underscored the collective acknowledgement of the wisdom and achievements of the nation's elders.

Mahama's address on National Prayer Day 2025

In his address during the National Day of Prayer, President Mahama passionately stressed the need to honour and appreciate the icons in Ghana.

“The dignity of older people is the dignity of our nation."

He highlighted the critical need for inter-generational respect and cooperation, urging both the youth and policymakers to actively learn from the wealth of wisdom and experience possessed by senior citizens.

The President’s call for mutual respect and shared progress echoed throughout the event, fostering a sense of unity.

President Mahama hosts luncheon for senior citizens

The luncheon was characterised by an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie, as attendees, including former diplomats, public servants, military leaders, and community activists, reconnected and exchanged cherished memories.

The event also featured the presentation of thoughtfully curated gift packs to each guest, signifying appreciation and support for their contributions.

Mahama Care streamlined to serve senior citizens

Additionally, President Mahama announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing support for the elderly.

These included advancements to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares), improvements to geriatric services within the National Health Insurance Scheme, and the streamlining of pension and gratuity processes to ensure that the elderly receive their due benefits promptly.

The gathering received widespread praise for its focus on honouring the elderly and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to dignity and solidarity.

Many attendees expressed profound gratitude for the recognition of their lifetime contributions and the opportunity to continue shaping Ghana’s development through their knowledge and experience.

The event exemplified President Mahama's vision for a Ghana that cherishes and supports all its citizens, regardless of age.

Cardinal Turkson attends National Prayer Day 2025

Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson captured attention following his engaging encounter with a Muslim cleric during Ghana's National Day of Prayer event, which also took place on July 1.

This gathering was a significant initiative led by President Mahama, encouraging citizens to reflect on and give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon the nation.

The National Day of Prayer saw the convergence of Ghana's top Islamic and Christian leaders, highlighting the spirit of unity and cooperation among the diverse religious communities.

President Mahama specifically invited Cardinal Turkson, a prominent Vatican figure, to lead this year’s observance, themed 'Reset, Reflect, and Renew for National Prosperity.'

In a video shared widely on social media, Cardinal Turkson was seen interacting with several of his Christian clergy colleagues, including Father Andrew Campbell, an Irish-Ghanaian Catholic missionary and former parish priest of Christ the King in Accra.

This moment exemplified the spirit of interfaith dialogue and collaboration that President Mahama aims to promote within the country.

President Mahama assists an elderly man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President Mahama, who demonstrated humility by lending a hand to an old man at the National Day for Prayer and Thanksgiving.

President Mahama squatted to pick up the old man's falling walking stick, regardless of his position.

Internet users were ecstatic after they watched the president's video and showered him with appreciation in the comments section.

