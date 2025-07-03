Award-winning musician Kuami Eugene has showered praises on Amaarae for projecting Ghanaian music to the world

The Angela hitmaker spoke about his unique relationship with the US-based Ghanaian musician

Some social media users have commented on Kuami Eugene's video, which has since gone viral

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has heaped praise on fellow artist Amaarae, describing her as a legendary talent whose extraordinary abilities are finally gaining the mainstream recognition they deserve.

In a candid interview with Doreen Avio, Kuami Eugene expressed his admiration for Amaarae, affectionately referring to her as his "big sister" and acknowledging her significant contributions to the music scene.

Kuami Eugene praises Amaarae

Kuami Eugene articulated that her artistic style, often characterised by its alternative and eclectic influences, did not immediately connect with the broader Ghanaian audience, who traditionally gravitate towards more established genres like Afrobeats, highlife, and hiplife.

“Amaarae is a legend in her own right. The irony is that she has never faded from the music landscape; she’s always had a dedicated following. Her sound has always been unique and consistently innovative, but it’s largely resonated within a niche audience.”

“The listeners she initially attracted weren’t part of the regular Ghanaian masses. She has been creating waves within her circles for quite some time now. Unfortunately, it’s only in recent times that a larger audience is starting to discover and appreciate her work. Nevertheless, I am genuinely excited that people are finally getting to know Amaarae, as her talent is nothing short of insane.”

Amaarae, recognised for her genre-defying music and impactful lyrical themes, has increasingly captured global attention in the past few years, amassing a diverse fan base that transcends geographical boundaries.

The YouTube video is below:

Amaarae's mom talks about their humble beginnings

Amaarae's mother, Ama Bawuah, recently opened up about the numerous challenges her daughter faced, especially during the formative years of her music career, in an interview on the Diva Doc podcast.

As a proud mother, Ama Bawuah recounted enduring significant social media backlash, particularly from some Ghanaians who perceived Amaarae’s rise as a result of her family's financial privilege.

Many online critics constructed narratives suggesting that singer Amaarae’s affluent background afforded her an easier path in the competitive music industry.

However, reflecting on their family’s early years in the United States, Ama Bawuah shared the trials they experienced, emphasising the financial hardships they faced that shaped their resilience.

Her testimony highlights the contrast between their actual struggles and the misconceptions prevalent among social media users regarding privilege and success.

The X video is below

Amaarae performs at Coachella

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Amaarae, the first Ghanaian artist to perform as the main act at Coachella 2025.

The Ghanaian artist, a resident in the United States, performed Ghanaian songs by La Meme Gang, Eazzy, Joey B, Yaw Tog, and Asakaa Boys in front of a sizable crowd, thrilling fans.

Many Ghanaian musicians and music lovers congratulated the musician on her outstanding achievement.

