Embattled Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa's lawyer has addressed rumours about his client's husband, Angel Asiamah, being kicked out of their residence.

Rumours emerged on Thursday, July 3, 2025, that the evangelist's estranged brother, popularly known as One Gig, had taken possession of her house and locked his brother-in-law out of the premises hours after his sister was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Agradaa's brother was also alleged to have visited his embattled sister's TV station premises and terminated the contracts of the staff.

However, in an interview with Adom FM on Friday, July 4, 2025, the televangelist's lawyer shared that he had not heard about the rumours of Angel Asiamah being kicked out of his wife's residence.

He noted that he had not spoken to Agradaa's husband due to his media commitments, but he was expected to meet him later before they visited his wife in prison.

"I have not heard about the rumours. I have not spoken to him [Angel Asiamah] this morning because of the interviews. I will meet him before we visit Agradaa. I will speak to him after I am done with the interviews."

Agradaa's lawyer vows to appeal her sentence

Agradaa's lawyer also shared that he and his team would appeal her 15-year sentence on Monday, July 7, 2025.

He also addressed claims about the televangelist's utterances on social media and how they might have impacted the judge's decision to give her a lengthy sentence with hard labour.

The lawyer noted that the judge needed to focus on Agradaa's conduct in the courtroom, not on social media. He said that he had previously complained about his client's social media antics and cautioned her on several occasions.

He added that she had displayed good behaviour in the courtroom throughout the proceedings and that her conduct could not have been a factor in the 15-year sentence the judge handed to her.

The video of Agradaa's lawyer addressing Angel Asiamah's alleged dismissal from her house is below:

Agradaa's lawyer's remarks about Asiamah stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abena Sika Portable commented:

"Just as she divorced Eric, she will divorce Asiamah p3333 😂😂😂."

Caro said:

"She would quickly come on live right after court to insult more, including her opponents' lawyers. A so-called pastor was using certain words in public. Her attitude is just very bad."

Thompson wrote:

"The lawyer got it wrong. Her conduct on social media played a role in the ruling. She really stepped on many toes in this country 😏."

Angel Asiamah shares plans after Agradaa's sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah spoke about his plans after his wife, Agradaa, was sentenced.

The televangelist's husband noted that he would remain loyal and supportive of his wife despite her imprisonment.

Angel also described Agradaa's sentence as harsh and confirmed that he would take over the church in her absence.

