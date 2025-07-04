Media personality Afia Tagor has raised eyebrows following the sentencing of Agradaa for fraud on Thursday, July 3, 2025

The journalist went on the Onua Maakye show to make a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama over the televangelist's situation

Afia Tagor's appeal to the president triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian media personality Afia Tagor has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to help embattled televangelist Agradaa after she was jailed for 15 years for some financial crimes.

On the Friday, July 4, edition of the Onua Maakye show, the journalist noted that the Heaven Way Church founder's prison sentence was harsh and that she warranted a lighter jail term.

Afia Tagor pleaded with President John Dramani Mahama to 'reset' Agradaa's sentence and reduce it to two years or one and a half years.

She said:

"We are begging you to reset Agradaa's jail term as part of the wider national reset agenda. We would accept two years or even one and a half years like that."

The media personality also appealed to the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, to plead on behalf of the embattled televangelist for a more lenient sentence.

Afia Tagor also recounted the excitement Agradaa shared after she hugged President John Dramani Mahama and his wife during their encounter at the National Day for Prayer and Thanksgiving celebration on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

She said:

"You knew she would go to jail when she came to the Thanksgiving event and said she would she would be content even if she went to hell or passed away after hugging you on that same day. So, we are begging Mrs Lordina, please speak to the president on our behalf."

Agradaa sentenced to 15-year jail term

Afia Tagor's appeal to President John Dramani Mahama comes a day after Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in jail with hard labour by a Circuit Court in Accra on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The controversial televangelist was found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

She was convicted of defrauding multiple victims via a 2022 televised broadcast, during which she claimed to possess spiritual powers to double people's money for them.

Agradaa's fraudulent promises led to several victims handing over large sums of money to her, hoping to receive massive financial returns, which they never received in return.

The video of Afia Tagor begging President Mahama to reduce Agradaa's 15-year jail term is below:

Reactions to Afia Tagor's appeal to Mahama

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

GOD-Wills Dominion commented:

"You are not serious. Is Mahama the one who sentenced her?"

Nyame Francis said:

"The media should stop involving President Mahama in this Agradaa case. The Law is working. The Law is the Law."

Bansah Hope wrote:

"So what about someone who stole just a plantain and is serving 10 years in jail? Is Agradaa better than them? Please stop that."

Prudence commented:

"Madam, please, I always like you, but let the Agradaa case stay like that."

Roland Walker begs Mahama to pardon Agradaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Roland Walker begged Mahama to pardon Agradaa after she was handed a 15-year jail sentence with hard labour.

The renowned TV3 personality called on the president to use his presidential powers to grant the embattled televangelist her freedom.

Roland Walker's appeal to President John Dramani Mahama triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

