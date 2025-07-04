Hopeson Adorye, politician and husband to gospel singer Empress Gifty, took to TikTok Live to praise God

This comes after controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa was handed a 15-year sentence over fraud charges

Many people were unhappy with his actions as they lashed out at him in the comments section of the video

Hopeson Adorye, politician and husband to gospel singer Empress Gifty, has reacted to controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa's 15-year sentence.

Empress Gifty's husband Hopeson Adorye reacts to Agradaa's sentence with a TikTok Live video. Image Credit: @ghpoliceservice, @empress_gifty and @originalagradaa/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Hopeson Adorye reacts to Agradaa's sentence

On his TikTok Live, Hopeson Adorye held a praise and worship session for his fans, an act many insinuated as a response to the 15-year sentence handed to Agradaa on July 3, 2025.

The Ghanaian politician went live in the evening, and during the live session, he urged his fans to join him in singing the song playing in the background. He noted that it was a day of joy.

"I am saying that if you know how to sing the song, sing it. Today, it is all about joy," he said happily in the video.

Reading comments from fans on the same TikTok live, one person wrote:

"Surely we shall overcome."

In another video snippet screen recorded from his TikTok Live, Empress Gifty's husband noted that God has been gracious to him and his wife and given them their freedom.

Adorye was all smiles and in a joyous mood, as he told others who had newly joined the call to sing praises to God.

One lady who joined the call and was allowed to speak hailed Empress Gifty's late mother, saying that it was the God of Agaga who was making all these things happen.

"We are praising God because he has granted us grace for us to enjoy our freedom. God is the one in control of everything," he said and then played Empress Gifty's Watch Me song.

Reactions to Hopeson Adorye's video about Agradaa

Many people took to the comments section of the video to lash out at Adorye for rejoicing over Nana Agradaa's 15-year sentence.

Others also expressed hope that the controversial televangelist would make it out stronger, while others opined that the sentence was harsh.

The reactions of social media users to the viral video of Hopeson reacting to Nana Agradaa's prison sentence are below:

Mz koranteng said:

"Age is never maturity and sense."

Lilly Cute 🥰 said:

"Hopeson remember your dynamite case is still in court."

Lovely Acangel said:

"How can you rejoice over someone's downfall."

Perfectthreadss said:

"This even tells that Agradaa is your biggest nightmare."

EVEMAN VENTURES said:

"And so what? Who is more criminal than politicians out there?"

NanaQuarme II said:

"Ghana Mpaninfo) nyinaa adane nkwadaa 😭."

Mrs Nortey said:

"Hopeson never mentioned anybody’s name."

Prudence said:

"Why are you all bashing Mr Hopeson Adorye? If you were in his shoes, you will also jubilate. You all know what Agradaa did to his wife. I hate pretence. I support you Mr Adorye.🥰."

Agradaa, who is sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence, reacts to Empress Gifty's defamation lawsuit. Image Credit: @originalagradaa/TikTok and @empress_gifty/Iinstagram

Source: TikTok

Agradaa vows to break up Hopeson Adorye’s marriage

YEN.com.gh also reported that Agradaa declared intentions to end the marriage between Hopeson Adorye and his wife, Empress Gifty, amid rising tensions.

In a recently circulated video, the evangelist claimed she possessed evidence proving that her rival had been unfaithful to her husband, a claim she has made before.

The video sparked mixed reactions among viewers online, with some social media users urging caution and calling out Agradaa for her controversial remarks.

