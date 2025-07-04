Private legal practitioner Benjamin Tachie Antiedu has voiced support for the 15-year prison sentence handed to Nana Agradaa

Patricia Asiamah, known as Nana Agradaa, was sentenced after being convicted of fraudulent advertisement and defrauding by false pretences

The sentence has sparked debate on social media, with some Ghanaians considering it harsh, but Antiedu believes the term is not excessive

Private legal practitioner, Benjamin Tachie Antiedu, has come out in support of the 15-year prison sentence handed to Ghanaian priestess-turned-evangelist, Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

According to him, the jail term issued to Nana Agradaa is within the sentencing regime of the Republic of Ghana.

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Church, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court.

She was convicted after being found guilty of fraudulent advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

Following this, the priestess-turned-evangelist was escorted from the court to a police car parked nearby, ready to begin her jail term.

This has sparked conversation on social media, with some Ghanaians saying that the 15-year sentence was harsh.

However, speaking to Starr FM in Accra on Friday, July 4, 2025, in reaction to the Nana Agradaa conviction, lawyer Antiedu disagreed with assertions that the 15-year jail term was excessive.

"Agradaa's jail term isn't excessive; it's within the sentencing regime," he said.

The private legal practitioner's comments suggest that he believes the sentence is proportionate to the offence.

Circumstances surrounding Nana Agradaa's conviction

Nana Agradaa was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in connection with an alleged money-doubling scam at her church.

The police moved to arrest her after a video of some 'members' of her church complaining of being defrauded went viral.

Charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences, she pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

Subsequently, she was charged with similar offences before the Circuit Court 4 and Circuit Court 10, where she has been attending hearings since October 2023.

The controversial televangelist was accused of advertising a money-doubling scam on Today's TV and some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

Agradaa's husband Angel Asiamah speaks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, pledged support for his embattled wife after her 15-year jail sentence.

In an interview, Angel Asiamah indicated that he would hold the fort and manage Agradaa's church until she returned.

Some social media users claimed that he appeared too happy for someone in such a situation.

