Ghanaian musician Black Sherif performed songs from his new album in London, UK and got many emotional

The singer paused a few times to wipe his tears as he sang 'One' and got the crowd cheering him on

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Popular Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, could not hold back his tears while performing his hit song ‘One’ from his ‘Iron Boy’ album.

The Ghanaian music sensation, who performed in London, wore a dark suit, headgear with a white shawl underneath it.

Black Sherif cries while performing 'One' in London. Photo credit: @blacksherif_/Instagram & @sikaofficial1/X

In a video on X, Black Sherif started singing ‘One’, which is seen to be an emotional song by many.

While the performance was ongoing, Blacko stopped at a point to wipe his tears. He continued singing, but the tears did not stop flowing.

At a point, Black Sherif’s hand could be seen trembling while holding the microphone and the stand. He held on tightly so he would not lose his grip.

Throughout the time, the crowd cheered him on and sang along as a way of encouraging him to continue.

In another video on X, @kobe_boujee88 explained why the song got Black Sherif emotional.

He explained that ‘One’ is a song narrating a chapter in his life with a focus on his relationship with Black Sherif's parents, especially his father.

He said the song recounts how Black Sherif’s father lost everything he had in a fire, which caused him to travel and live with extended family members.

“He was talking about his father and how they got disconnected. It is talking about how he and his father were one, now his father had to leave home. When someone drops an album, you have to listen to the whole thing. It’s more than rhythm and beats. This is the life story of this guy, and that is why he was emotional performing the song.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment onBlack Sherif's emotional performance

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@CKludje said:

“Aww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

@Nfoni_Gh wrote:

“I want to know why that specific song elicits such an emotional reaction from him. It’s really personal for him.”

@_HealthyWealth1 said:

“My fav song in the album.”

@JefferyAnkamah wrote:

“Charlie, that’s the magic of Black Sherif, he pours real life into every word. When an artist feels it that deeply, the crowd can’t help but feel it too. 🌹❤️🕊.”

@denew4ce said:

“Let it be known to @blacksherif_ this is how we all feel when we listen to him. The emotions in his music are real and almost physically to behold. Keep on.”

@EspoirGassrevi wrote:

“Goosebumps all over.”

@SDebarrister said:

“This happens when you actually write your life story. Music for the soul. We go see another KK na ekeeep.”

@osborn_amaale wrote:

“The song Dey enter body 😩.”

