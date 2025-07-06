Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has advised Ghanaian footballers against dating foreign women

George Kwabena Adu shared his candid thoughts about Black Stars player Thomas Partey's issue on UTV

Some social media users have commented on Kwabena Kwabena's video that UTV posted online

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has issued a cautionary message to African footballers playing overseas.

He urged them to exercise discernment in their romantic relationships, particularly with women of Caucasian descent.

Kwabena Kwabena addresses Thomas Partey's legal issues on UTV. Photo credit: @kwabenakwabenamusic.

Source: Instagram

Kwabena Kwabena cautions footballers against foreign romance

This advisory came in the wake of serious allegations against Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who has faced some serious legal issues.

During an appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Kwabena Kwabena expressed concern over a recurring theme where promising African footballers, after achieving success abroad, enter into relationships with white partners and subsequently encounter significant personal turmoil.

"I don't want to sound racist, but I would advise these young African men going overseas to play football to be cautious in their relationships with White women. Many of these players end up facing severe consequences, including issues like divorce, loss of property, and burdensome child support obligations. Unfortunately, these situations rarely end favorably."

When you see a man fall, don’t laugh; learn. If you don’t, you might find yourself in a similar predicament.”

He stressed that while many relationships may begin on a positive note, they can gradually lead to substantial complications, often leaving the involved parties devastated.

Kwabena Kwabena poses with his ex-wife. Photo credit: @kwabenakwabena.

Source: Instagram

Kwabena Kwabena talks about Partey's legal issue

Kwabena Kwabena also acknowledged that these issues are not always sudden or unfounded, suggesting that Thomas Partey may have had prior interactions or unresolved matters with his partner.

The ongoing case that involved Partey has captured significant media attention, given the gravity of the allegations.

He has currently faced one count of sexual assault, concerning incidents that allegedly occurred between 2021 and 2022. Partey, who has denied all the charges, is set to make an appearance at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian footballer Michael Sarpong commented on Kwabena Kwabena's video.

"I can't talk much about Thomas Partey's issue since it is in court. I would give some advice from Kwabena Kwabena. In every relationship, you need to watch out for the red flags. If it doesn't work for you, then you leave amicably. "

Kwabena Kwabena celebrates his mother

Kwabena Kwabena recently shared heartfelt photographs of his mother to commemorate her birthday.

Celebrating on February 27, 2025, she embraced the special day in a beautiful custom-made outfit specifically designed for her photoshoot.

The elegant matriarch of the award-winning musician exuded a sense of grace, donning a beautifully tailored short-sleeved brocade dress.

She completed her radiant look with a gold necklace, bracelet, and matching earrings that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

To symbolise purity and elegance, Kwabena's mother chose to wear a white turban, enhancing her overall appearance.

Meanwhile, Kwabena Kwabena himself looked stylish in a white round-neck t-shirt paired with matching trousers, reflecting the pride he takes in celebrating his mother’s milestone with such flair and affection.

Check out the photos below:

Kwabena Kwabena vies for SRC president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kwabena Kwabena, who has begun his campaign to be the University of Professional Studies, Accra's (UPSA) next SRC president.

In a video, the seasoned artist and his band members thrilled students with their electrifying performance at an SRC event.

Ghanaians' responses to Kwabena Kwabena's campaign for the UPSA SRC president position have been extremely positive on social media.

