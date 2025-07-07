Kennedy Agyapong's estranged daughter, Anell Agyapong, unlocked a new milestone on Monday, July 7, 2025

The 2028 NPP flagbearer hopeful's daughter flaunted her beauty and fine figure as she celebrated her big milestone

Anell Agyapong's birthday comes amid renewed tensions between her mother, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, and her estranged father, Kennedy Agyapong

Renowned Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's estranged daughter, Anell Agyapong, celebrated her birthday on Monday, July 7, 2025.

To mark her latest milestone and growth, the former Assin Central MP's daughter took to his official Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself.

The photo showed Anell Agyapong in a skimpy outfit as she posed while being captured on camera inside a plush restaurant in the US, where she resides.

The 2028 NPP flagbearer hopeful beamed with a smile as she flaunted her facial beauty with makeup and a fine physical figure.

In the caption of the social media post, Anell Agyapong appeared to be excited as she turned a year older, as she wrote a short message.

She wrote:

"The +1 that gets the party started 😏🥂🎈."

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's daughter's birthday triggered a flurry of messages from Ghanaians, including celebrities, in the comment section of his social media post.

Anell's mother verbally attacks Kennedy Agyapong

Anell's birthday comes a few weeks after her mother, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, launched a verbal attack against her father, Kennedy Agyapong, over their strained relationship.

She also alleged maltreatment from the former Assin Central MP and recounted how her daughter cut all communications with her for seven months and moved out of their home after her father trashed a public apology he shared on social media.

Moira Araba Dawson-Williams warned the politician against bragging publicly, stating that he had only 21 children since their daughter, Anell Agyapong, harboured resentment towards him and did not consider herself part of his family.

Kennedy Agyapong's issues with Anell Agyapong

In recent years, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been on bad terms with his baby mama, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, and daughter, Annell Agyapong, one of his 22 children.

The former Assin Central MP's feud with them began in 2020 when he claimed his daughter dropped out of Southern California Institute of Technology after he paid a lot of money for her tuition.

He decided to disown his daughter, Annell Agyapong, whom he accused of also indulging in some immoral acts during her stay abroad. He also levelled similar allegations against the child's mother, Moira.

Anell Agyapong later wrote an apology letter to him on social media, where she expressed remorse for past misdeeds and pleaded for a second chance from her father. However, Kennedy Agyapong rejected the apology and alleged that it was a ploy to convince him to pay her school fees after she re-enrolled in another university.

Birthday wishes pour in for Anell Agyapong

Ken's daughter Nana Akua attends birthday party

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong's daughter attended her father's 65th birthday party on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

The young girl, who lost her mother, Stacy Offei-Darko, in 2018, caught the attention as she hung around her father and siblings at the event.

Nana Akua Agyapong's appearance at Kennedy Agyapong's 65th birthday party triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

