Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, has reignited her feud with her baby daddy after his 65th birthday celebration

The former Assin Central MP's former partner dismissed claims that the politician's daughter, Annell Agyapong, apologised to him in the past

Moira Araba Dawson-Williams also accused Kennedy Agyapong of creating issues between her and their daughter several years ago

Controversial Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's baby mama, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, has reignited her feud with her baby daddy.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Moira played an old audio recording of the former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency refusing to forgive and pay for his daughter, Anell Agyapong's education, after she wrote a letter to apologise for her past misconduct and seek a reconciliation.

Moira Araba Dawson-Williams blasted Kennedy Agyapong and levelled some allegations against her baby daddy's sister and her spouse.

She noted that her daughter, Anell Agyapong, had never apologised to her father. She alleged that her baby daddy disowned her child when she went to his room at dawn and knelt before him to seek forgiveness and acceptance.

Moira claimed that her daughter phoned her to come to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's house to retrieve her after her attempts to reconcile with her father proved futile.

She alleged that the former Assin Central MP cancelled their daughter's Costco membership card and denied her access to food while she was receiving treatment at a recovery ward in a hospital.

Moira Araba Dawson-Williams claimed that she desperately begged her former partner to help their daughter and bring her back from abroad, but he refused.

Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama claimed that her daughter cut all communications with her for seven months and moved out of their home after her father trashed the public apology she wrote and shared on social media.

She warned the politician against bragging publicly, stating that he had only 21 children since their daughter, Anell Agyapong, harboured resentment towards him and did not consider herself part of his family.

Kennedy's issues with baby mama and daughter

In recent years, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been on bad terms with his baby mama, Moira Araba Dawson-Williams, and daughter, Annell Agyapong, one of his 22 children.

The former Assin Central MP's feud with them began in 2020 when he claimed his daughter dropped out of Southern California Institute of Technology after he paid a lot of money for her tuition.

He decided to disown his daughter, Annell Agyapong, whom he accused of also indulging in some immoral acts during her stay abroad. He also levelled similar allegations against the child's mother, Moira.

Anell Agyapong later wrote an apology letter to him on social media, where she expressed remorse for past misdeeds and pleaded for a second chance from her father. However, Kennedy Agyapong rejected the apology and alleged that it was a ploy to convince him to pay her school fees after she re-enrolled in another university.

Watch the video below:

Kennedy's feud with baby mama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rykaes commented:

"Something tells me that Kennedy will win, also thanks to this woman, and she will get fair treatment as well. The Kennedy I know will not forget her."

Good said:

"Why now? 😂😂 only when he wants to become a president, right? Even God will not forgive you."

Kate68 wrote:

"I understand you, sis. It is sad because we are all mothers. Hmm, asem o."

Kennedy's baby mama blasts him over apology

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong's baby mama blasted him over an apology he made at a TESCON conference.

Moira Araba Dawson-Williams criticised her former partner for making an apology at a public gathering and holding grudges against his daughter, Annell Agyapong.

She also levelled other accusations against Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, garnering with reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

