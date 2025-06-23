Arsenal player Thomas Partey was photographed rocking an expensive Louis Vuitton sweatshirt at an event in Ghana

The skilful midfielder ditched the shorts that came with the sweatshirt for stylish denim jeans to complete his look

Some social media users have commented on Thomas Partey's high fashion sense on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Arsenal player Thomas Partey has always been one of the best style influencers in the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Ghanaian international player who owns the midfield on their pitch impressed with his look at the launch of TCL's new products on June 21, 2025.

Thomas Partey looks dashing in a GH¢19,000 Louis Vuitton sweatshirt and denim jeans at the launch of TCL's new products. Photo credit: @thomaspartey5.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity dad graced the event without his beautiful wife, who is a supermodel and style influencer, Janine Mackson.

Thomas Partey stole the spotlight at the business event with his Louis Vuitton sweatshirt valued at $1,780 and classy denim jeans that proved his status as a wealthy Ghanaian footballer.

He modelled in Louis Vuitton sneakers as the beautiful adowa dancers warmly welcomed him at the event.

Thomas Partey rocks a GH¢19,000 sweatshirt

Thomas Partey attended the launch of TCL's new smartphones in a designer ensemble. The stylish cream-coloured organic cotton sweatshirt has a modern half-zippered neckline and a white woven shirt collar in front.

The chest has been adorned with a textured Louis Vuitton patch, while the back waist is subtly embroidered with the brand's monogram.

The Instagram video is below:

Thomas Partey cuts his birthday cake

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who turned a year older on June 13, 2025, got the opportunity to cut another birthday cake at the event.

The baker customised the cake with the Arsenal football club and TCL logos, with the name of the birthday celebrant boldly written on it.

The Instagram video is below:

Thomas Partey's wife looks classy in black

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, Thomas Partey and his wife, Janine Mackson, attracted attention at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards, which was held at the Grand Arena.

The red carpet event attracted celebrities, local talent, and international athletes, who stepped out wearing their best looks.

Janine Mackson, who has a sophisticated and varied sense of style, which included everything from elegant travel wear to red carpet elegance, made a dramatic debut at the football event wearing a simple black dress.

She wore long, beautiful, coloured braids hairstyle and flawless makeup that enhanced her natural features.

The mother-of-one wore elegant black high heels that matched perfectly with her effortlessly chic look.

Some Ghanaians were unhappy with Thomas Partey's wife's choice of outfit at the esteemed sports programme that celebrates local and international stars.

Check out the photos below:

Thomas Partey flaunts his Rolls-Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Thomas Partey, the Arsenal midfield dynamo flaunting his $600,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

The Wraith is powered by a 6.6-litre V12 engine that delivers an impressive 624 horsepower, making it the most powerful and dynamic vehicle in the Rolls-Royce lineup.

The showmanship came amid reports of top European clubs seeking to prize away Partey from The Emirates.

Despite Barcelona and Atletico's interest in securing his services, Partey has reportedly made up his mind to stay at Arsenal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh