Ghanaian Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah grabbed attention at the Mamponghene’s funeral after showing up with a suitcase full of cash

The controversial leader of the Ajagurajah movement picked some cash from the suitcase and held it in hand to show off

His antics garnered praise from his followers on social media who tagged him as a true prophet and begged for his help in their lives

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, sparked social media reactions after storming the Mamponghene’s funeral with a suitcase full of cash.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah is spotted walking among dignitaries at the high-profile funeral of the late Ashanti chief.

The prophet was dressed in his typical flamboyant style in red and black flowing robes with a long staff in his hand.

Ajagurajah wore multiple pieces of jewellery around his neck and several rings on his hands.

He topped off his wardrobe with a watch and sunglasses.

The leader of the Ajagurajah movement turned heads when one of his aides approached him with a suitcase that contained multiple bundles of cash.

He reached into the suitcase and pulled out two bundles.

Ajagurajah held onto the bundles in his hands and continued walking, having finished the demonstration of his wealth.

His actions sparked social media reactions, with followers praising his flamboyance.

Many begged for directions on how to join his church to gain access to such riches.

The prophet’s appearance at the funeral was not limited to flaunting cash, as he was also spotted greeting powerful attendees.

In another video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah was on a podium and approached seated dignitaries.

He exchanged pleasantries with President John Dramani Mahama, former president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and others.

The Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, passed away in April with his final funeral rites currently ongoing in Kumasi.

Numerous prominent personalities in Ghanaian society graced the event, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, John Agyekum Kufuor, Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, Prophet Eric Boahen, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, and others.

Ajagurajah’s wealth display sparks reactions

Ghanaians shared their to reactions Bishop Ajagurajah flaunting his wealth.

cindyriri59 said:

"Taking people’s destiny."

Paa commented:

"Paapa please I need help 🙏"

Nwa mazi Entertainment tv wrote:

"I need money."

BARNABAS🦅 commented:

"No one does it better than my father ❤️🙏👏Asiamah pudou 👏"

KOJO GIDEON 🇬🇭🇺🇸😎 wrote:

"Power! The savior of the youth ❤️❤️❤️"

Simple tiler wrote:

"How can I join your church?"

Akukor Mogya noted:

"Bishop I just want one bundle."

Sonia Aja ba wrote:

"Money na water 🔥"

obrempong 🙏♥️ commented:

"The tuesday borns. We are proud of u daddy 🙏🙏"

Ajagurajah slams restaurant CEO over Rolls-Royce

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Bishop Ajagurajah blasted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chez Amis restaurant, Big Cheezy, over her purchase of a Rolls-Royce.

In a video reaction to Big Cheezy becoming the first woman in Ghana to purchase a Rolls-Royce, Ajagurajah cast doubt over her source of revenue.

He pointed to highly celebrated Ghanaian women who have run food businesses for decades such as Aunty Muni, noting even they cannot boast of such a car.

