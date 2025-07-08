Prophet Opambour has reacted to Abronye DC's recent allegations against President John Dramani Mahama and prominent clergymen

The controversial pastor also made some wild claims about the president's tenure in office and future elections

Prophet Opambour also sent a message to his colleagues, whom Abronye DC had levelled serious allegations against

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Rev Dr Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1, has reacted to Abronye's allegations against President John Dramani Mahama.

Opambour responds to Abronye’s allegations and claims John Dramani Mahama will serve eight years as president. Photo source: Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom - Prophet 1, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre held an evening church service with his junior pastors.

Prophet Opambour claimed that God and not a pastor had guaranteed President John Dramani Mahama an eight-year term despite him being eligible to serve only his remaining four-year term.

He said:

"No pastor will give President Mahama his eight-year term. God has already guaranteed him the eight-year term. Ghanaians should listen to me carefully. It won't happen because of any pastor's prayer. God has already planned everything."

The founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre also responded to Abronye DC's allegations against Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and other prominent pastors, who he claims have contributed a significant amount of money to fund the president's third term in office.

He denied being involved in receiving an amount of money from President John Dramani Mahama to champion any nefarious cause.

Prophet Opambour reiterated that none of the alleged plans from Ghanaian clergymen would help President Mahama serve a third term.

He claimed that God secured a massive victory for the president against former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections because he wanted him to serve as the country's leader for a longer period.

Prophet Opambour with media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah. Photo source: Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom - Prophet 1, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Source: Facebook

The prophet claimed that President John Dramani Mahama would receive support from God and Ghanaians if he decided to run for a third term in office.

He said:

"Even if these pastors take money from the president, nothing will change for President Mahama today. Their prayers won't guarantee him eight years in office. God did not bring him to serve for only four years."

"He brought him to come and occupy the seat of governance for more than four years. That is why he gave him his victory in the elections and made him the supreme president. If President Mahama decides to run for a third term, God and Ghanaians would support him. Nothing will change."

Prophet Opambour called on his colleagues to keep quiet and allow God to deliver his plans for President John Dramani Mahama.

The video of Opambour responding to Abronye's allegations and speaking about President Mahama's tenure is below:

Opambour backs increased energy sector levy

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Opambour backed the increment of the energy sector levy.

In a video, the controversial prophet urged President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government to charge drivers GH₵2 instead of the mandated GH₵1 fee at every pump station across the country.

Prophet Opambour also listed some of the benefits Ghanaians would enjoy from the increment of the energy sector levy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh