Prophet Opambour, in a video, expressed support for the increased energy sector levy introduced by the government

The controversial pastor called for the government to charge drivers GH₵2 instead of the mandated GH₵1 fee on every fuel purchase

Prophet Opambour also criticised the previous NPP administration for burdening Ghanaians with numerous taxes

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Rev Dr Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1, has expressed his support for the increment in the energy sector levy by the current government of Ghana.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre lent his voice to the conversation around the levy during a discussion with his junior pastor.

Reverend Opambour called for the government to charge drivers GH₵2 instead of the mandated GH₵1 fee on every fuel purchase at various stations in the country.

The controversial prophet, who was among a few clergymen who openly declared their support for the NDC before the 2024 elections, also commended President John Dramani Mahama for increasing the energy sector levy.

He also addressed the numerous comparisons between the energy levy and the recently scrapped E-levy that was introduced by the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

According to Opambour, the previous Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) was fraudulent and not beneficial to Ghanaian citizens, despite the large sums of money the NPP government generated after its introduction during former president Akufo-Addo's second term in power.

He also questioned the benefits Ghanaians enjoyed from other additional taxes, including the coronavirus tax that the previous administration imposed on the country.

Prophet Opambour also chided the previous government for failing to change the lives of Ghanaians despite the introduction of numerous taxes during their tenure.

The Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre also praised the increment in the energy sector levy, stating that it would enable the government to tackle the dire crisis facing the Ghanaian energy sector and its supply of stable electricity to every household.

Government increases the energy sector levy

Prophet Opambour's remarks come a few days after the government increased the energy sector levy to solve the power crisis in the country.

The increment of the levy was passed after the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, introduced an Energy Sector Levy Amendment Bill before the parliament of Ghana. The new bill will see the government charge GH¢1 per litre of fuel purchased at the pumps.

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, explained that the increased levy was not introduced to pay for the energy sector's legacy debts.

He stated that the government had assessed the energy sector and found that the liquid fuel consumed in the country was not part of the tariff structure.

The increased energy sector levy has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, including former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who criticised the government and claimed that it was more costly than the scrapped Electronic Transfer Levy.

GPRTU vows nationwide strike over increased levy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the drivers in the Ghana Private Road Transport Union vowed to embark on a nationwide strike over the government's increased energy sector levy from Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The GPRTU's Industrial Public Relations Officer, Abass Ibrahim Imoro, criticised the government for the increase in the sector levy.

He also stated that the drivers could increase their transport fares up to 15% due to the increased energy sector levy.

