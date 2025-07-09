Jayana has opened up about the loss of her father and renowned minister of God, Bishop Dr Augustine Annor Yeboah, in 2014

In a video, the gospel musician was overcome with emotions as she lamented the treatment her late father received from CAC

Jayana also spoke about the impact her father's untimely demise had on her personal life and their family

Popular Ghanaian contemporary gospel musician and entrepreneur Jemima Annor-Yeboah, popularly known as Jayana, has opened up about the loss of her father, Bishop Dr Augustine Annor Yeboah.

Bishop Augustine Annor-Yeboah’s daughter Jayana weeps as she recounts her father’s demise. Photo source: MzGee GH, Christian Praise International Centre

In a snippet of an interview with media personality MzGee on the Just Being Us show, the musician was overwhelmed with emotions and shed tears as she recounted her father's struggles before his unfortunate passing.

According to her, Bishop Dr Augustine Annor Yeboah's health began to decline after his humiliating exit from the Christ Apostolic Church International in 2003.

Jayana noted that her father never recovered from the treatment he received from the church, where he served as a General Secretary and Chairman.

She claimed that the bad treatment from his old church ultimately played a part in his demise.

She said:

"I would say I was very bitter. A secretary of the church that had nothing, becoming a chairman, and then all of a sudden, it's like you have been stripped of everything. He was crying. His eyes were swollen. They took him away from us."

The 2020 Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards' Female Vocalist Of The Year award winner said her father's death took an emotional toll on her life and eventually led to the collapse of her marriage a year after he passed away.

Musician Jayana is the second daughter of the late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor Yeboah. She is one of the five daughters the late church leader shared with his wife, Rebecca, before his untimely demise.

Who was Bishop Augustine Annor-Yeboah?

Bishop Augustine Annor-Yeboah was a prominent Ghanaian preacher who served as the General Secretary and Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International until his unceremonious exit in 2003.

The late Bishop Augustine Annor-Yeboah preaching in front of his congregation in his church. Photo source: Christian Praise International Centre

The pastor was interdicted from the church by its Executive Council for alleged gross misconduct amounting to abuse of his office during his time as a leader.

The then acting General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church International, Reverend Michael Nimo, announced Apostle Augustine Annor-Yeboah's interdiction at a press briefing in Accra on March 10, 2003.

Shortly after his exit from the church, the reverend minister, who was a graduate of the University of Ghana, founded his own church, the Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC).

Bishop Augustine Annor-Yeboah served as the Presiding Bishop of the CPIC until he passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra at the age of 64 on Thursday, June 26, 2014.

He had been admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated during his recovery from a short illness.

The video of Jayana weeping as she recounted her father, Apostle Augustine Annor-Yeboah's demise is below:

