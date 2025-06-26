SDK Dele opened up about losing both parents within 14 months, his grief, and how he continued creating content while mourning

The comedian recounted the heartbreaking moment he learnt of his father's death in the hospital after he finished shooting content

Ghanaians expressed sympathy and encouragement on social media as SDK Dele shared his emotional journey during the interview

Popular Ghanaian comic SDK Dele, whose real name is Sadik Sulley, has recounted the moment he lost both parents.

He also spoke on how he had to balance his career as a content creator while grieving for his beloved mother and father.

While appearing on an episode of They Say I'm Too Loud podcast with TikToker, Nubuke, the content creator and food blogger explained how he was able to handle the weight of losing his parents in the space of 14 months.

The passing of his mother came a little over a year after the death of his father, Francis Sulley, who was said to have passed away on November 24, 2021.

SDK Dele narrated the events that occurred during his father's demise and was asked on the podcast if he had to take a break from content creation.

He mentioned that he had taken his dad to the hospital for treatment, unaware of the severity of the illness. He then went on to shoot content, with the intent of returning when he was done with work.

Sadly, when he went back to the hospital, he was given the devastating news and had to advise the medical professionals to do what they have to do and take the corpse to the mortuary.

He then disclosed that he had to take a couple of weeks off from content creation to mourn his father's death.

SDK continues mourning his parents' death

Speaking further, he said he had to continue with content creation, since it is the only source of income he has, but the grief never stopped.

According to him, his countenance was always down anytime he remembered his parents. However, he had no choice but to move on with his life.

SDK Dele's emotional interview was shared on Nubuke's TikTok page (@theysitl). The video has been included below.

Ghanaians send encouragement to SDK Dele

YEN.com.gh has looked at some reactions to the video, also shared on X by a Ghanaian blogger. Some of these comments are below.

@jebill_ commented:

"It's soo sad to see a funny guy sad."

@mrquophi commented:

"The grieve never stops ooo chale."

@Khay wrote:

"Bro is holding back those tears. I feel for him man 🙏"

Richieqwaquselorm commented:

"I feel the pain in your eye bro… hmmm."

