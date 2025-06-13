MzGee expressed frustration with some social media trolls who claimed she was depressed after she posted a video

The media personality warned netizens against leaving negative comments under her social media posts

MzGee also warned people against making unnecessary comparisons between her and other prominent personalities on social media

Popular Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly known as MzGee, has blasted social media trolls who have levelled allegations of depression against her.

MzGee fumes and blasts social media trolls who claim she is depressed. Photo source: MzGee GH

In a recent episode of her Gee O'clock show on social media, the former TV3 presenter shared that she received negative comments from netizens after she posted a video of herself jumping around in excitement and having fun in a garden as she prepared for an outing.

Media personality MzGee noted that some social media trolls claimed that she was battling depression and was unhappy in reaction to her video.

She questioned why the trolls, whom she claimed were sadists, would conclude that she was depressed when she was expressing her excitement in the video.

The media personality noted that, unlike some netizens, she does not follow celebrities, including the ones she does not get along with, and flood their comment sections with negative comments.

MzGee warned netizens against leaving negative comments under her social media posts, stating that she would respond harshly later when she gets free time from her busy schedule.

Media personality MzGee with her ex-husband Raymond Acquah on the wedding day. Photo source: MzGee GH

She also criticised people who regularly urge her to become the bigger person and ignore the social media trolls.

She said:

"What I don't get is those people who say I shouldn't respond to them and be the bigger person. I don't always want to be a bigger person. I am sorry. Some people need to be put in their place.When the person was messing up under my post, did you see the person or not?"

The United Showbiz host cited instances where the trolls would create multiple accounts to attack after she blocked them on social media. She noted that their actions also influenced others who later joined them to attack her.

MzGee also warned people against making unnecessary comparisons between her and other prominent personalities on social media.

In the past, the media personality, who welcomed her first child and announced her divorce from her ex-husband Raymond Acquah in February, has complained about social media trolls.

In 2023, she got into a heated exchange with a troll who called her incompetent after she began hosting the United Showbiz show on UTV Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to MzGee blasting social media trolls

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rejoice Amuzu commented:

"Mamagah, don't listen to them. Dust every toxic person out of your lane."

Joyce Tawiah said:

"People are just bitter seeing someone happy. Eii, give it to them, sis. No room for nonsense and foolishness."

Alice Baiddo wrote:

"I think some people are genuinely mean and bitter in this life. 😔 Leave such people to God."

Ama Burland claps back at troll

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Burland clapped back at a troll who questioned why she had a big influence on many Ghanaian ladies on social media.

The social media personality displayed the large revenue she had made from her hair products business, Diya Organics, in three months.

Ama Burland also questioned the troll about the people he had been able to influence throughout his life.

