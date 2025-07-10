Footage of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited building in Kasoa has surfaced on social media

The footage showed the current state of the huge building and its compound, which was in bad shape and facing deterioration

The abandoned Menzgold Kasoa branch building's current state triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian businessman Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has courted attention after a video of a Menzgold Ghana Limited building surfaced on social media.

Businessman NAM1's Menzgold Kasoa branch building left to rot after the collapse of the business by the government over fraud allegations.

Young content creator Elvis Tefe recently embarked on a visit to the Kasoa branch of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited.

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page, the huge building appeared to be in bad shape and facing deterioration after being completely abandoned following the widely publicised financial scandal involving the defunct Menzgold founder and CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, in 2018.

The compound of the building looked dirty and bushy, as weeds had grown and covered large portions of the tiled floors.

Some cracks were also identified on the building, with the gates and wall fence looking rusty. According to content creator Elvis Tefe, some alleged victims and citizens burglarised the Menzgold Kasoa building and absconded with multiple air conditioners, leading to the police intervening in the matter.

The current state of the Menzgold Ghana building in Kasoa sparked mixed reactions on social media.

NAM1 and Menzgold's legal trouble

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) and his gold dealership and investment firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited company, were embroiled in a huge fraud case in 2018.

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) faces prosecution over his role in the Menzgold fraud case.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shut down the gold trading firm's investment operations with immediate effect for contravening the Securities Industry Act. Their licenses were also revoked.

Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), his wife, and his sister were accused of using Menzgold to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion.

The Government of Ghana under former President Nana Akufo-Addo charged NAM1 and his companies with 39 counts of various offences on August 30, 2023 including unlicensed gold sales, unauthoried deposit-taking, investment inducement, defrauding by false pretences, fraudulent breach of trust, and money laundering involving over GH₵340 million.

Nana Appiah Mensah was put on a criminal trial some years ago. He later filed an application at the Court of Appeal to halt the trial after the High Court ordered him and his legal team to open their defence in the case in 2024.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the application. He subsequently filed an application with the Supreme Court with the matter recently been adjourned to July 29, 2025.

The video of NAM1's abandoned Menzgold Kasoa branch building is below:

Kasoa Menzgold building's current state stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

BlackoSzn commented:

"😹😹😹wei nyinaaa. Sell the building and pay the people he owes."

Gad6six17422 said:

"Ghana de3 s3 our leaders no get sense chale."

Bra_Mykel wrote:

"Revenge or theft 😆."

