Abronye DC has exposed the popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Roja, over an alleged false prophecy about the yet-to-be organised primaries of the NDC

In a video, he unveiled two conflicting predictions made by the man of God, where he declared two different potential candidates could win the internal election

The exposè from Abronye DC has triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians have flooded the comments section to share their opinions

New Patriotic Party's Bono Regional Minister, Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, has blasted Prophet Roja over an alleged fake prophecy.

Abronye DC exposes Prophet Roja over a reported false prophecy about the NDC primaries. Image credit: Abronye DC, Prophet Roja

Source: Facebook

During an episode on his show, "The Evidence Show" on Ohia TV, the NPP politician shared two different videos of the man of God giving different predictions about the yet-to-be organised primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the first video, which was from an interview on Angel FM, believed to have been recorded in 2025, Prophet Roja emphatically declared that the National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, might win the party's Flagbearer Race and would become the next presidential candidate in the 2028 election.

Speaking in another interview on Onua TV, believed to have been recorded in 2026, the controversial pastor reportedly made a U-turn, claiming he could not say anything about the primaries.

However, he extended his greetings to the current Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who happens to be a potential candidate for the primary.

This was when he was asked by the host to give a prophetic insight about the NDC race since he had predicted that of the NPP.

The purported contradiction with Prophet Roja's message has sparked massive reactions on social media as Abronye DC accuses him of being a false prophet.

According to the NPP politician, many Ghanaians are reportedly losing faith in prophecy due to false predictions from some men of God, whom he projected Roja as one of them.

The TikTok video of Abronye DC is below:

Reactions to Abronye DC’s exposè about Roja

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the exposè from Abronye DC.

Nana Tuffour wrote:

“Masa, things could change in the spirit realm for the prophets. It could be edited too.”

Mugeez wrote:

“When they asked when he saw that prophecy, he said last night, but if you look closer, he was blinking his eyes very fast, which means he was lying.”

Adjetey Okang wrote:

“Save your strength, Abronye DC. They are just doing business, not serving the people.”

Abronye accuses Roja of money for prophecy

Speaking on his program, "The Evidence Show" on Ohia TV, Abronye DC made a serious accusation against Prophet Roja following his prophecies about Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia before the NPP primaries.

The politician alleged that the man of God demanded $1.5 million from Dr Bawumia in return for a prophecy in his favour.

According to Abronye DC, Prophet Roja reportedly went to the office of Dr Bawumia before the NPP flagbearer race with a message that Kennedy Agyapong gave him an amount of $1 million to release a prophecy to his credit; thus, the former Vice President should offer him $1.5 million to share the prophecy in his favour instead.

He further stated that Dr Bawumia reportedly turned him down after listening to the man of God's statement, stating emphatically that winning an election depended on God. He further stated that he doubts that Kennedy Agyapong allegedly gave him that money.

Abronye DC's allegation came after the pastor dropped a prophecy about the former Vice President after emerging as the new NPP flagbearer despite his numerous predictions before the election.

The Instagram video of Abronye DC making the allegation is below:

Abronye DC accuses Prophet Roja of demanding huge cash from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for prophecy. Image credit: Abronye DC, Prophet Roja

Source: Facebook

Roja drops prophecy about Boadi Nyamekye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja made a declaration about the Head and Founder of Maker's House Chapel International, Professor Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

In a video, Prophet Roja, who was speaking at a church event, stated that he foresaw men of God plotting evil against Professor Nyamekye.

Source: YEN.com.gh