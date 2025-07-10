Sarah Adwoa Safo paid a visit to the late Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi's home to express her condolences to his family and loved ones

In a video, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP commiserated with the family and inked her name into the book of condolence

Sarah Adwoa Safo's visit to the late Ernest Kumi's residence marked a rare public appearance in months after her feud with the NPP

Renowned Ghanaian politician and lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo made a rare public appearance at the late Member of Parliament of the Akwatia constituency, Ernest Yaw Kumi's residence on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

The Akwatia constituency and the Ghanaian parliament were sent into a state of mourning after news of the MP's death emerged on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Reports indicated that he passed away at 40 after he was admitted to a medical facility in Accra due to a sudden heart attack.

Following this unfortunate news, many Ghanaian lawmakers and political figures from the NPP and NDC took to social media to pay tribute to their late colleague and acknowledged his contributions to the country's parliament.

The parliamentary leadership, including the Majority and Minority leaders, visited the late Ernest Yaw Kumi's home to pay their condolences to his family and friends on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Adwoa Safo visits late Ernest Kumi's residence

Sarah Adwoa Safo was accompanied by some individuals as she visited the late Ernest Yaw Kumi's home to mourn and commiserate with his family, friends and loved ones who have been deeply affected by his demise.

In a short TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP wore an all-black outfit and looked sad as she signed the book of condolences after meeting with the late Ernest Kumi's family members during her visit.

Adwoa Safo's visit to Ernest Kumi's home marked a rare public appearance in months after her public dispute with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Adwoa Safo's issues with the NPP

In March 2025, Adwoa Safo embarked on a media tour, where she expressed her grievances with her party, the NPP. She noted that she was disrespected and insulted by party members.

The former Dome Kwabenya MP also made allegations about corruption within the NPP during former President Nana Akufo-Addo's tenure in office.

She also recounted the mistreatment her family suffered at the hands of her political party. She shed tears as she recounted how some influential figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ordered the demolition of property belonging to her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Kantanka.

Sarah Adwoa Safo's remarks landed her in trouble with the NPP whose leadership referred her to its National Disciplinary Committee.

Later, top officials from the party stormed her residence to prevent her from attending a scheduled interview with Kessben FM in Accra in April 2025.

The NPP summoned Adwoa Safo to appear before its disciplinary committee to answer allegations of anti-party behaviour.

