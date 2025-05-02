Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay's goddaughter has impressed the youth with her new hairstyle on Instagram

Tracy Shay wore a ready-to-wear outfit as she showed off her beautiful new hairstyle at the salon

Some social media users have commented on young female dancer and influencer Tracy Shay's look

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay's goddaughter, Tracy Shay, has become a young style influencer since she rose to the limelight.

The 11-year-old talented dancer looked gorgeous in a viral video as she visited the salon to get a new hairstyle.

Wendy Shay’s goddaughter, Tracy Shay, looks spectacular in a ponytail hairstyle. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Tracy Shay opted for a sleek ponytail, styled by a professional hairstylist, which added to her polished and mature appearance, showcasing her evolution in the entertainment scene.

Tracy Shay wore a simple spaghetti strap pleated floral dress and showed off her ponytail hairstyle.

Wendy Shay's goddaughter accessorised her look with stud earrings to complete her simple yet classy appearance.

Tracy Shay flaunts her new hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's goddaughter's new look on Instagram. Yen.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

abaasapatricia stated:

"She’s already shining ✨✨😍🙌."

kimia_na_motema stated:

"I said she's beautiful from the day I saw her dancing 😍😍❤️❤️."

official_jayson.2 stated:

"Why is her dress torn😢?"

curlyheadedblkwog stated:

"She's a beautiful little girl, but c'mon, fix the dress for crying out loud."

iamangelaanene stated:

"She’s cute, oh."

adeolawissam stated:

"This girl is beautiful ❤️❤️."

healthand_vitality2 stated:

"Beautiful."

uchennaharrison stated:

"Star girl 😍."

jeromezx1 stated:

"There's something special about this little girl, she's going to go places. I will pray for you just as much as I pray for my kids,"

q.minat stated:

"So pretty she made me know @wendyshayofficial song."

Mars_dani stated:

"She’s so pretty."

Vistolina_t stated:

"She is just something, ❤️❤️😍😍."

the.future.sound_beat stated:

"Seriously, she was beautiful when she was dancing at her age, she can't be using this fake hair."

The Instagram video is below:

Wendy Shay performs with Tracy Shay

Wendy Shay introduced Tracy Shay during her performance in April 2025. The young female dancer captivated the audience with her striking look and impressive dance moves.

The duo's on-stage collaboration highlighted Tracy Shay's emerging talent and the strong bond she shared with Wendy Shay.​

Tracy Shay's classy look not only complemented her performance but also emphasised her poised stage presence, signalling her readiness to step into the limelight alongside her mentor.​

This event marked a significant moment in Tracy Shay's budding career, as she continued to gain recognition and admiration for her talent and style.

The Instagram video is below:

Wendy Shay rocks a red glittering dress

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay, who made history and received praise at her first sold-out concert.

Wendy Shay gathered the best female musicians from Ghana to perform at the maiden event in Accra.

Some social media users commented on Wendy Shay's incredible performance and elegant outfit.

