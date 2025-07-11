Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has fired back on Instagram at critics accusing her of undergoing body enhancement surgery

She said that African women have always been naturally curvy and that people only recently began paying attention to her shape

The backlash emerged after videos of the singer dancing and flaunting her figure went viral, prompting many reactions from netizens

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay angrily blasted critics who have accused her of undergoing body enhancement, describing her body as 100% natural.

The singer has recently sparked an online frenzy with videos of her surfacing on social media looking radically different from the way she did several years ago.

Her noticeably changed appearance stirred online conversations, with many critics accusing her of undergoing body enhancement to alter her body shape

Following the accusations, Wendy Shay has hit back at her critics, denying having any work done on her body.

Wendy Shay says her body is natural

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the singer said African women were shaped like her long before body enhancement surgeries became a thing.

She slammed those making the allegations at her and urged them to find something better to do.

“So y’all want to tell me before BBL Africans didn’t have a natural shape like mine? What's with this BBL tag… Is it because I have gained at the right places? Y’all should get a life and stop being naive. What you are seeing is 100% natural,” she wrote.

Wendy Shay claimed Ghanaians did not notice her body development over the years because she was bullied when she first entered the game.

She said people were only now paying close attention to her figure because previously, they were more interested in attacking her.

Wendy Shay’s Instagram video is below.

The controversy over Wendy Shay’s body gained steam in recent days due to videos of her dancing to her music.

One video that gained a lot of buzz was shared on her Instagram page and showed her dancing with another lady.

The Instagram video is below.

Wendy Shay’s body enhancement denial stirs reactions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Wendy Shay’s staunch defence of herself.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

iamelforsons wrote:

"You were like this since day one, watching your street videos in London, singing with 🎹 piano only ❤️❤️❤️. She is telling no lies, please."

__ernest_riches commented:

"If not BBL, what did you apply 😂😂😂"

vitorychinenye said:

"But it wasn't this big as at last two months?"

cken_edin wrote:

"Shay has graduated from 'Ghana wake up to Africa wake up'... 'Y'all dead 😂🙌.'"

liserlilikazoka commented:

"Wendy Shape, not Wendy Shay 😩😩♥️♥️♥️"

Tracy Shay features in Wendy Shay shoot

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay featured Tracy Shay in the music video for her song Too Late.

The adorable girl rose to prominence dancing to the Ghanaian singer's viral song, which led to them linking up.

Wendy Shay has since taken Tracy Shay under her wing and provided her with numerous opportunities in her life.

