A Ghanaian lady and TikToker known as Adjoarh Cilla celebrated her birthday at the Nsawam Female Prison

In the comment section, she affirmed that she did meet embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa at the prison

Many people hailed her and her team for donating items and feeding the prisoners, considering the poor quality of food and the conditions in which they lived in

A Ghanaian lady and TikToker, Adjoarh Cilla, has opened up about seeing controversial televangelist Naa Agradaa at the Nsawam Female Prison during a donation drive.

Lady meets Agradaa in prison

Adjoarh Cilla shared a video of her trip to the Nsawam Female Prison with her friends and team to celebrate her birthday and to also donate items to the facility.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Adjoarh Cilla summarised the stories of the female prisoners and her experience at Nsawam prison.

"A profound journey into the heart of Nsawam Female Prison, where each story echoes resilience, pain, and the unbreakable spirit of women seeking hope and redemption.@M.🩷 #ghanaprisonsservice #ghanatiktok🇬🇭"

In the comment section of the video, one TikToker known as Ray_mond1k asked Adjoarh Cilla where she met Agradaa upon their visit to the Nsawam Female Prison, and she responded in the affirmative.

"Did you see agraada 😩?" Ray_mond1k asked

"Yes," Adjoarh_Cilla's response to Ray_mond1k's question

Adjoarh Cilla shared another video highlighting the activities she and her team embarked on while at the Nsawam Female Prison.

In the emotional video, they served the prisoners exquisite meals and small chops and dined with them. They also cut her birthday cake and celebrated her.

In the caption of the second video, the Ghanaian TikToker highlighted the importance of not forgetting these female prisoners in a short and sweet message.

"Let us not forget our Grandmothers, Mothers, Sisters, and Aunties in prison; they need our support. We must stand by them, advocate for their rights, and remind them that they are not alone in their struggles. Together, we can honor their strength and resilience. @M.🩷 #ghanaprisonsservice"

Reactions to the video

Rita Linash said:

"I don't know why I am in tears. Lord please let your will be done😭😭😭

Um🫶Acheampomaa🦋 said:

"God bless you 🙏."

Shebaby said:

"Just because they want to see Mama Agraada mmmmnn🤣🤣🤣

Irene Babes03 said:

Who rushed to de comment section to see if someone would say something about Agradaa?🤣🤣

appiahkonadu said:

"The truth is they went there because they want to confirm if Agradaa is truly there."

