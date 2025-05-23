Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has honoured Berla Mundi with the Creative Art and Innovative Award

Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku shared the exciting news on her official Instagram page

Several social media users have congratulated the heavily pregnant Ghanaian TV presenter on her latest accolade

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has bestowed the Creative Art and Innovative Award upon broadcaster Berla Mundi at the Millennium Excellence Awards held in May 2025.

This recognition highlighted her groundbreaking contributions to Ghana's media and creative arts landscape, further solidifying her status as a pioneer in the industry.

The award announcement took place during a star-studded ceremony at the Manhyia Palace, which attracted a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, industry creatives, and change-makers.

Berla Mundi's innovative approach to broadcasting has placed her among the most influential figures in contemporary Ghanaian media, particularly known for her vibrant and engaging presence on TV3’s popular program, The Day Show.

By seamlessly blending hard news with engaging lifestyle and social discussions, Berla has redefined audience interaction in a youthful and dynamic format, appealing to a broad demographic.

Notably, the television show host was unable to attend the event in person, as she was heavily pregnant and awaiting the arrival of her baby outside the country.

The news of her recognition was shared by fellow TV3 presenter and one of the event's masters of ceremonies, Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah, through her vibrant Instagram post that celebrated Berla's achievements despite her absence.

Naa Ashorkor looked striking in a beautiful kente gown, accentuating her elegance at the high-profile event.

The Millennium Excellence Awards, which are designed to honour exceptional leadership and excellence across various sectors, have previously celebrated remarkable Ghanaians, including former President Nana Akufo-Addo and the late Kofi Annan.

Berla’s recognition underscores the growing acknowledgement of the media's pivotal role in national development and cultural discourse in Ghana.

Naa Ashorkor shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"I had the honour of co-hosting the Millennium Excellence Awards at the Manhyia Palace before His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II."

"The evening was a magnificent celebration of achievement, excellence, and service to humanity, enriched by a vibrant and colourful display of culture that I thoroughly enjoyed."

"Congratulations to the Millennium Excellence Foundation for organising such a prestigious event, and to all the winners-well deserved!."

"Special congratulations to @berlamundi for her outstanding win in the Creative Arts & Innovation category."

@citizenattoh, my brother, working with you is always so smooth. Thank you for being such an awesome MC. Let’s do this again soon."

Kofi Kinaata received Youth in Entertaiment award

In related news, Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata was awarded the Youth in Entertainment Award during a special segment of the ceremony hosted at the historic Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The artist, whose real name is Martin King Arthur, is known for his impactful lyrics and commitment to socially conscious music and has risen to become a significant voice in the entertainment industry, addressing key societal issues through his art.

The Asantehene previously commended Kinaata for his influential song Susuka, describing it as 'full of wisdom' during an address at the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in September 2024.

In May 2025, Kofi Kinaata furthered his accolades by winning his fifth Songwriter of the Year award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), reaffirming his status as a leading figure in Ghana's music scene.

