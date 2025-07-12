Ghanaian social media influencer, Princess Ama Burland, disclosed that she had bought a car

The outspoken influencer stated the brand of the car, but did not add the model or how much it cost her to purchase the car

Social media users who watched her video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

Social media influencer Princess Ama Burland said she has bought a BMW car, but she has yet to show it to the public.

Ama Burland did not state which model from BMW’s wide range across different series and body types.

Ghanaian social media influencer, Ama Burland, purchases a BMW. Photo credit: Ama Burland

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Ama Burland indicated that she recorded the video much earlier in the year when she possibly had paid for the car but had not yet received it.

She mentioned the date she recorded the video, and indicated in the video the date she shared it to announce the purchase of the car.

From the two dates, it took close to four months for Ama Burland to announce the purchase of her new car.

“Today is 16th March, if you are watching this, it means I’ve bought the BMW. If this video never comes out, it means I died before the car came because as for the car, I have bought it.”

On the video, she wrote:

“Today is 12th July 2025, if you’re seeing this…I did it.”

Ama Burland had a smile on her face while she shared the news. She was in a brown and black morning coat.

It is not known whether the new car has arrived or not. Neither is it clear how much she paid for the car she claims to have bought.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate Ama Burland on her new car

As of the time of publication, close to 30,000 people had watched Ama Burland’s video.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video Ama Burland shared on X.

@Spokez_1000 said:

“Good afternoon, sister Ama. 🙏🙏🙏 Aww sis, I beg you, help me with something small for food this afternoon Sis. I beg you @ama__burland🙏😭. Don’t ignore me, sis, you’re my last hope sis, I beg you 🙏.”

@Atubiga_1 wrote:

“Congratulations Ama. Vrooom all the way…..🥳😹.”

@ahiawodzi_erica said:

“Congratulations, Princess🤭🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

@Lady_Clankie wrote:

“Go girrrrlll❤️🎉🎉🎉.”

@nanayawbrillian said:

“And yes, we bought ittt 🔥 congratulations.”

@nyarkoadepa58 wrote:

“Congratulations Ama🥳🥰🥰.”

@doris5431 said:

“Congratulations, baby 🎉🎉🎉.”

Ama Burland cries after a birthday gift

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that popular influencer Gisela Amponsah got her best friend, Ama Burland, to shed tears after she expressed her love to her through gifts on her birthday.

In a heartwarming video on Snapchat, Ama Burland was amazed and expressed gratitude to Gisela Amponsah. She said she could hardly believe the amount her friend had gifted her.

Several social media users who watched the video flooded the comments sections to share their thoughts on Gisela's generous act and wish Ama Burland well on her birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh