Afua Asantewaa Singathon and her husband have joined the Shatta Wale and Medikal Shoulder dance challenge

The Ghanaian couple based in Canada impressed their fans with their moves in the trending video

Some social media have jokingly blasted Afua Asantewaa Singathon for forcing her husband to join the viral trend

Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly known as Afua Asantewaa Singathon, and her husband have joined Shatta Wale and Medikal's Shoulder challenge.

The celebrity couple became an internet sensation after event organiser Afua Asantewaa embarked on her singathon challenge in 2023.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum trend with their Shoulder dance moves. Photo credit: @afuasantewaasingathon.

Afua Singathon shows off her dance moves

Afua Asantewaa Singathon, who has kept her fans glued to her Instagram page with her dance moves, met expectations with her dance prowess in the trending video.

The celebrity mother of three wore a brown long-sleeve top and matching pants, styled with white sneakers.

Ghanaian sports journalist, Mr Kofi Owusu Aduonum, looked dapper in a white short-sleeved top, brown vest and blue tailored to fit trousers for the dance video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

swt_capcake stated:

"When did he come, full enjoyment loading😂😂😂."

Franklyapp_od stated:

"This is nice and beautiful to watch."

teetee_gh stated:

"Awww daabi Kofi kofi Kofi.. whyyy.. so you take this your dance moves go der.. Asaa you to which kind stress this 😂😂😂😂.. bro make me proud wai."

Curvy_sylvia stated:

"Why are you stressing daddy la😂."

Afariefya stated:

"Instead of choosing peace of mind we ladies of today will go for tigers . You see how peaceful they are s3 3y3 wo f3."

Ewuraajannis stated:

"Efua don’t worry him wate 😂, mmma p3 video too much 😂."

amoakocwasi stated:

"From singathon to danceathon 😂😂."

jdand96 stated:

"Ladies don't like peace. They will go for hardcore men and she will always cry. I tap into their marriage."

The Instagram video is below:

Afua Asantewaa and her husband chop love

Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Singathon and her husband turned heads with their couple's dance moves while preparing dinner in their well-fitted kitchen.

The celebrity couple couldn't let go of each other as they held each other closely in a romantic video that depicted their strong bond and undying love in the viral video.

The Instagram video is below:

Afua Asantewaa's husband massages her feet

Afua Asantewaa's husband, Mr Owusu Aduonum, inspired many Ghanaian men on how to pamper their partners with this video.

He was seen massaging Afua Asantewaa Singathon's feet after he arrived in Canada to spend time with the family during the 2025 Father's Day celebrations.

The Instagram video is below:

Afua Singathon's husband joins her in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afua Asantewaa Singathon, who relocated to Canada after she complained about loneliness on Instagram

On a beautiful street in Toronto, Kofi Aduonum looked ecstatic as he gave his three daughters a warm hug.

Proud mother and wife, Afua Asantewaa Singathon, posted the adorable family photos on her Instagram page.

