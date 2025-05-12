Prophet Nigel Gaisie declares Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualification is sealed in the spiritual realm, and that nothing can change it

The Black Stars will not just qualify, but play in the World Cup final, according to Gaisie’s bold prophecy

Otto Addo's men lead the CAF Zone 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying Group I after six rounds of matches

Ghanaian prophet and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has made a powerful national prophecy concerning the Black Stars of Ghana and their journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Known for his spiritual insight and bold proclamations, Prophet Gaisie has stirred excitement and debate across the nation by declaring that the Black Stars will not only qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but they will go all the way to the final.

In a post shared on his official Facebook page, the charismatic preacher wrote:

“NATIONAL PROPHECY.....Black stars of Ghana will qualify for the world cup and play at the finals, prophetically!...So shall it be, and nothing will or can CHANGE.”

Gaisie: Ghana to reach 2026 World Cup final

Prophet Gaisie emphasized that this prophecy is not based on emotions or personal opinions but is a divine revelation.

“It is locked, I have been monitoring it spiritually, it is a done deal NOW,” he proclaimed.

According to him, no matter how the team plays, Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup is already sealed in the spiritual realm.

The man of God urged Ghanaians to have faith, declaring that even in the face of opposition or doubt, Otto Addo's men will qualify to the Canada, USA, Mexico World Cup.

In fact, he encouraged fans and skeptics alike to “screenshot it,” indicating his unshakable confidence in what he believes is a prophetic certainty.

Two-goal victory in first World Cup match for Ghana

But the prophecy did not stop at qualification or the finals appearance. The famous man of God further claimed that in Ghana’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup, the Black Stars will win by two clear goals.

“Our first game at the World Cup, Ghana will WIN BY TWO GOALS ahead of its opponent,” he stated.

While he did not name the opponent, his message suggests that Ghana’s campaign will begin on a high note, setting the stage for what could be a historic tournament.

Ghana lead World Cup qualifying group

Though some may view the prophecy as ambitious, Ghana’s current position in their World Cup qualifying group lends it a layer of realism.

As it stands, the Black Stars lead Group I with 15 points after six games, putting them in a strong position to secure a ticket to the historic 2026 tournament.

With four games remaining, Ghana appears poised for qualification, and now, buoyed by spiritual backing, expectations may soar even higher.

“My name is Nigel Gaisie, I am gifted to seeing AHEAD OF TYME. Hate me or love me, I see and I am extremely confident about that.” he added.

As Ghana continues its journey through the qualifiers, one thing is certain, this prophecy has ignited fresh hope in the hearts of many football-loving Ghanaians.

Whether one believes in the spiritual or not, the nation will be watching with bated breath to see if the Black Stars can turn prophecy into history.

Benjamin Asare shines against Chad and Madagascar

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Benjamin Asare's perfect Black Stars debut in the World Cup qualifying victory against Chad and Madagascar, with Otto Addo later explaining why he banked his hope in the local goalkeeper.

The Hearts of Oak custodian played both matches ahead of the experienced duo, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

The ex-Great Olympics goalkeeper was recently gifted a car by Ghanaian philanthropist Alhaji Seidu Agongo following his impressive first Ghana appearance.

