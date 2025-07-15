Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari excited many fans when she recreated one of the controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa's funny moments

In the video, the star actress imitated the reading of a Bible scene, which was captured when the televangelist was leading a church service

Many people hailed Naida's acting, while others talked about how much they would miss Nana Agradaa

Star actress Nadia Buari has recreated one of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa's viral moments where she blasted a church member for interfering with her Bible reading.

Nadia Buari recreates Agradaa's video

Nadia Buari had her fans in stitches after she shared a funny video on her TikTok, recreating one of Nana Agradaa’s most talked-about viral moments.

In the video, Nadia lip-synced to the controversial televangelist’s outburst during a church service, where Agradaa angrily confronted a church member for interrupting her Bible reading.

Dressed casually with her natural hair in neat braids and a makeup-free look, Nadia opened a book on her lap to mimic the Bible reading scene. She delivered the lines from the viral clip with perfect timing and expression, adding her signature charm and humour.

The original moment involved Agradaa snapping at a church member who was placing something in the podium drawer while she read the Bible to the congregation.

Reactions to Nadia Buari's Agradaa imitation

Nadia Buari's video got many people laughing and commending how perfectly she lip-synced one of Agradaa's viral moments.

Others were of the view that the star actress had missed the controversial televangelist, hence the reason she decided to recreate one of her viral videos.

Some concerned fans weighed in on her 15-year sentence saying that it was harsh and hoped that it would be reduced as she had applied for bail.

The reactions of social media users to Nadia Buari's comic video are below:

iamesarba said:

"I can see Nadia is missing Agraasco already.....awwwwwwwwwn 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗."

Adwoa Bema said:

"Your lip sync game is strong o. No wonder you are an actress."

Adepa_Affiliate Marketer said:

"Nadia, I put it to you that you are missing mama Pat already 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Abigail said:

"Eiiii you all listen to mama Pat, wow lovely 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Nana 🤴 Tachie said:

"Agraada should send us comic vidios from prison every week😂😂."

Wartemberg said:

"The funny thing is how she syncs correctly with the sound."

Dorcas Asare said:

"We all miss Mama Pat so much 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Kay Darling said:

"S3 Abena Nadia ,s3 Akua Nadia🤣🤣🤣eiii..anyway continue to make us 🤣🤣🤣🤣💯."

Nadia Buari features in Akwaboah’s song

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari left many fans in awe by starring in the music video for Akwaboah Jnr’s newly released song Smile Again.

The award-winning actress shared a snippet from the official music video on her Instagram page, encouraging followers to stream and share the song.

Many fans were thrilled to see Nadia take on a leading role in the emotional video, praising her performance in the comment section.

